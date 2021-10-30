Pending medical attention to the sick No Covid: Alonso Pérez Rico | Tijuana News

Tijuana, BC- The next Baja California Health Secretariat of the government of Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, will have to urgently attend to Non-Covid-19 patients because from November it is expected that lyou are infected by that virus increase.

This was stated by Alonso Pérez Rico, head of the agency, who recognized there is a lag in second-level consultations for patients who require hospitalization or emergency care, general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics and gynecology-obstetrics.

At Tijuana General Hospital there is a lag in gallbladder surgery, hernias, trauma, fractures; since they currently carry out emergency interventions for victims of firearms and stab weapons, which a month add up to 200, on average.

Pérez Rico warned that the strategy of using mixed hospitals, such as the Issste and Issstecali that cared for Covid and Non-Covid patients, will not work because they lack capacity.

I believe that the strategy of using mixed hospitals with other federal institutions, such as the Issste and Issstecali, was never adequate due to experience. Hospitals are filled, so it is not correct from an operational point of view ”, he explained.

In addition, the secretary warned that general hospitals will be the ones that mostly attend the ‘black winter’ where Covid-19 will be combined with respiratory diseases and low temperatures.

At the last meeting of the State Health Council, we issued instructions so that the reconversions begin precisely and the hospital units begin to adapt, they will need it. I’m not talking about two or three weeks, they have to start preparing it right now so that when the thickest comes, which was projected for December-January, they are ready, ”he said.

Will follow preventive measures

Alonso Pérez Rico indicated that preventive measures must be followed at all times to control the pandemic, like the use of the mask, stay in ventilated spaces and without crowds.

The people that are not vaccinated against Covid-19 they should stay at home, especially children and older adults.

“The vulnerable and unvaccinated people are the ones who have to take care of themselves much more and stay at home, ”reiterated Pérez Rico.