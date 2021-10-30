Patrick Dempsey abused peers, according to a book

Ellen Pompeo would have received a millionaire figure to silence the abuses of Patrick Dempsey

MEXICO CITY.- The dark secrets surrounding the series of “Grey’s Anatomy“They keep coming to light. After the book” How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy “, by journalist Lynette Rice began revealing fights and unpleasant details, now also one of its actors, Isaiah Washington (Peston Burke), said the production committed acts of corruption to cover up the abuses of the protagonist, Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd).

During an interview on the radio program “KBLA Talk 1580 Washington”, he pointed out to his former partner Ellen pompeo (Meredith Gray) of getting $ 5 million under the table not to talk about her co-star’s bad behavior, just when the “#MeToo” movement was booming.

Washington was fired from the program after there was a public dispute in which he was accused of wearing an ihomophobic insult against his partner TR Knight (George O’Malley). In the book a screenwriter talked about fistfight between Washington and Dempsey, caused by the delays of both to annoy each other.

Why did Patrick Dempsey leave “Grey’s Anatomy?

“Isaiah, for whatever reason that day, he took it the wrong way and left for Patrick. I guess he felt he and the team were disrespected by having to wait. He left for Patrick, pushed him against the wall and he said, ‘You can’t talk to me like you talk to the fagot from TR,’ said screenwriter Harry Weksman.

In this regard, Washington said his comment was taken out of context. “That Monday he is late. Instead of apologizing for it, he faced me in the face and assaulted me three times. Physically. I did what I had to do as a man,” he said.

Washington recalled telling Dempsey, “You are not going to bother me, you are not going to treat me like a bitch and you are not going to treat me like shit,” and added that TR Knight was not present at the time, but he had already heard of Knight being terrified when Dempsey pushed Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery) against a window, out of anger.

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, considered racists

“It went from being a fight, which was never a fight, to me saying something about TR,” Washington said, adding that he was “forced to apologize” to keep his place on the hit show. It was thus that, as he explained, his partner Ellen pompeo She was ‘flustered’ by the rumor surrounding other artists on the series, including Washington and Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang), who said she would never return.

“I couldn’t believe that everyone was more interested in me, in Sandra and in everyone else than in her.” He also added that he was not surprised by the revelation that Pompeo disrespected Denzel Washington when he directed an episode of the series in 2016.

“She really thinks she’s good to black people, but she’s not,” said Isaiah, who also singled out Dempsey as being a racist. “Once I had a conversation with him, he said, ‘Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe?’ And I said, ‘Do you really believe it?’ And he said ‘Absolutely.’