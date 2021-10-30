Patek Philippe watch: why it costs what it costs

The most expensive was a Grandmaster Chime that was auctioned for $ 31 million in 2019. The sale of that watch shattered the previous record of $ 17.7 million paid for a Rolex Daytona that belonged to Paul Newman in 2017.

Other Patek Philippe that have been auctioned for exorbitant amounts include a Gobbi Milan “Heures Universelles”, for 8.9 million dollars in 1953, a Gold Chronograph for $ 5.7 million in 1943, or a Worldtimer Guilloché for $ 5.5 million in 1954.

How much does a Patek Philipe cost

Tradition, innovation and exclusivity. They are three of the factors that make Patek Philippes so exorbitantly expensive. It is a brand that in its more than 180 years of history has been at the forefront of watchmaking innovations, a fact that is demonstrated by the more than one hundred registered patents that the company has. That capacity for innovation continues today with developments such as the Spiromax spiral, first introduced in 2006 and protected by nine patents.

In the meantime, only manufactures 50,000 watches per year, a fact that elevates the exclusivity of owning a Patek Philippe. We are facing a very low figure compared to that of other brands such as Rolex, which produces up to 1 million units a year.

Some of the most popular Patek Philippe models are the Nautilus, the Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, the Aquanaut, the Calatrava, the Grandmaster Chime, the Twenty ~ 4, the Gondola and the First Ladies Chronograph. He also has pocket watches.

It is difficult to answer how much they cost because there are different versions of each. For example, there is the Nautilus Travel Time Chronograph or the Nautilus 5711 / 1A Blue Dial. The price also depends on the color of the dial, or the material from which it is made. It is not the same if it is made of gold, white gold, rose gold, platinum or stainless steel.

To have an estimate, the cheapest new Patek Philippe is the Calatrava, with a starting price of $ 11,270. Next up is the Twenty ~ 4 ($ 12,504), followed by the Gondola ($ 14,863) and the Golden Ellipse ($ 14,886). The model Vintage has starting prices of $ 17,938.

Two of the most popular models, the Aquanaut and the Nautilus, have an estimated starting price of $ 39,257 and $ 47,062. The most expensive of all is the Grand Complications, starting at $ 49,337.

As we have discussed, the above prices are for initial quantities. A gold Nautilus can go as high as $ 70,000, while in rose gold it amounts to $ 103,658. The same happens with other models such as Calatrava, whose prices may vary from $ 11,270 to $ 34,000 or the 70,000.

