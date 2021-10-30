Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Friday, October 29

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and find themselves embroiled in hilarious confrontations with all manner of unsuspecting characters.

3. Queenpins

Bored and frustrated suburban housewife Connie and her best friend JoJo, a dream vlogger, turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar bogus coupon trap. After sending a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of stale cereal and receiving an apology along with dozens of free gifts, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions of mega-corporations and delivers offers to legions of fellow coupon cutters. . On the road to total coupon dominance, an unfortunate Loss Prevention Officer from the local grocery chain joins forces with a determined US Postal Inspector in pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of the crime of pink collar.

Four. Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick far from Bikini Bottom to rescue him.

5. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

6. Bad Girls

A young teenage girl, Cady, used to living in Africa with her parents, zoologists, finds a new jungle when she moves to Illinois. There he goes to public school, where he falls in love with the ex-boyfriend of the most popular girl in school. The girls begin to make life miserable for Cady and she will have no choice but to use their same tactics to stay afloat.

7. A quiet place 2

After the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

8. Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives in semi-hiding as a vagabond and works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by pure chance, five people in a shooting. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and also demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

9. World War Z

When the world begins to be invaded by a legion of the undead, Gerry Lane, an expert United Nations investigator, will try to prevent the end of civilization in a race against time and destiny. The destruction to which the human race is subjected leads him to travel the entire world looking for the solution to stop this horrible epidemic.

10. Spongebob: The Movie

There are problems in Bikini Bottom: King Neptune’s crown has disappeared and suspicions fall on Mr. Krabs. Together with Patrick, his best friend, SpongeBob marches to the dangerous Shell City to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

