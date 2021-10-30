Packers lose Robert Tonyan and Kylin Hill for the year

The tight end tore his ACL as the running back suffered a knee injury in the win over the Cardinals.

GREEN BAY – Los Green bay packers they keep winning games and losing players. They did both again on Thursday, when they beat the Arizona cardinals, but they lost the tight end Robert Tonyan and the runner / kick return specialist Kylin hill.

The agent of Tonyan, Jack Bechta, wrote on Twitter this Friday that his client suffered a anterior cruciate ligament tear in its left knee, while sources told ESPN that Hill also suffered a knee injury that ended his season.

Robert Tonyan tore his ACL in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Getty Images

Tonyan he hurt his knee at the end of a 33-yard reception late in the third quarter. It was one of the key plays in the series that gave the Packers a 24-14 lead en route to their 24-21 win. He finished the game with three receptions for 49 yards.

Former undrafted free agent, Tonyan is located in the third place of the Packers in receptions (18) and receiving yards (204) this season. Although he had only two touchdown receptions in eight games, his 13 touchdowns since the start of the 2020 season rank him second among all NFL tight ends in that span.

His injury appeared serious immediately after the game, when the head coach of the Packers, Matt LaFleur, responded emotionally when asked about Tonyan.

“I feel bad for Bobby,” LaFleur stated. “It means a lot to this team. It’s great. I just told him that seeing a guy when you first come here and realizing the progress he’s made as a player and the work he does on a daily basis, it’s great to see that progress and see it. reaching his potential. I still think there is more to him. As for the long term, I don’t know, but I feel bad for him, I feel bad for us. My heart goes out to him. “

The Packers they have four other tight ends on the roster: Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis. Dafney was activated from injured reserve on Thursday and played against the Cardinals after missing five games with a hip problem.

Hill, a rookie drafted in the seventh round, suffered his injury in a violent collision with a Los Angeles running back. Cardinals, Jonathan Ward, which resulted in both of them leaving the field on the assist cart.

They are two more players who add to a long list of injuries that have hit the Packers, though they have won seven straight games since losing in Week 1. Packers (7-1) are just the third team in the Super Bowl era to win seven straight games in a season immediately after losing by 30 points or more. The 1994 San Francisco 49ers and 1976 Oakland Raiders both won 10 games in a row after a similar loss and went on to win the Super Bowl.





Green bay He played without seven of his favorite starters – four of them Pro Bowl or All-Pro picks – on Thursday. Left tackle was among the sidelined players. David bakhtiari, the center Josh myers, and his three starting wide receivers Davante adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen lazard, on offense, and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith besides the cornerbacks Jaire alexander and Kevin King On the defensive.

It is not clear if Alexander or Smith they will be able to play again this season. Alexander He decided to postpone shoulder surgery in hopes of coming back before the end of the season, and while he remains hopeful, it is not a sure thing. Smith he underwent back surgery after playing just 18 plays in the first game of the season and seemed unlikely to return. However, he wrote this Friday on his Twitter account that he was going to Green bay after allegedly rehabbing elsewhere and indicated he planned to play soon.

Just landed back in GreenBay‼ ️ I Can’t wait to get back on the field with my bros💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #GoPackGo – Za’Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) October 29, 2021

There is also the possibility that Bakhtiari could be cleared to play Nov. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned to training last week for the first time since tore his ACL in practice on Dec. 31 and could be removed from the physically disabled list at any time.

Kylin Hill exited the game after taking a hit to the legs on the play to injure Jonathan Ward. Getty Images

Valdes-Scantling came close to returning on Thursday, but the Packers They decided to give him another week after he missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. King (shoulder) was questionable for the game against the Cardinals and Myers (knee) has at least two more games on injured reserve before he can return.

Adams and Lazard They will need to pass COVID-19 protocols before they can play.