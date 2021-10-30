Ovlac shows reliability and safety in its cultivators
85th anniversary of the manufacturer from Palencia
They are made to withstand the most extreme working conditions (dry, stony terrain), thanks to the use of steels with a high elastic limit (ALE) in all the critical points of the machine since their structure is welded by robots to guarantee its resistance. and reliability.
Being the first Spanish manufacturer of machinery for soil work and one of the most recognized specialists in the sector, it is the result of cultivating day by day a firm commitment to the quality of the product that Ovlac has offered its customers for 85 years.
Ovlac cultivators are a true reflection of the evolution in machinery design capable of meeting the expectations of the most demanding farmers and continuous innovation to offer more efficient and profitable equipment.
Steels with a high yield strength (ALE) at all critical points of the machine.
Likewise, it is worth noting its safety due to elastomers, which means that these machines do not require any type of maintenance, so that the professional only has to deal with their daily work. With models, in addition, that cover a working width from 2.5 to 10 meters.
XLander
This model has been conceived to be able to incorporate any type of rear accessory, which makes it a very efficient tool that is easily adaptable to a multitude of jobs and conditions.
Its trailed version, XLander GC, is the perfect solution for high-powered tractors. It incorporates central and lateral depth control wheels, as well as a roller, so that the tillage is more precise and optimal.
Suitable for working on different types of terrain.
Versatill
For its part, the new Versatill is a multipurpose cultivator with a large capacity in 2 and 3 rows, allowing three different tasks to be carried out with a single implement: surface work, deep mixing and chsel work.
In addition, its hydropneumatic safety system provides great advantages over traditional mechanical systems: it maintains the optimal position of the arms to achieve a uniform working depth, allowing fuel savings of up to 30% and a reduction in wear of up to 30%. 20%, thus extending its useful life. What makes the Versatill a cultivator that offers superior profitability.
The semi-suspended version, Versatill-A, is equipped with a 3D articulated hitch to the tractor lift arms to provide optimum traction during tillage and precise and easy depth control. In addition, it incorporates hydraulic damping as standard, for greater comfort in transport.