Ovlac shows reliability and safety in its cultivators

85th anniversary of the manufacturer from Palencia

Drafting Interempresas / Lands10/29/2021

They are made to withstand the most extreme working conditions (dry, stony terrain), thanks to the use of steels with a high elastic limit (ALE) in all the critical points of the machine since their structure is welded by robots to guarantee its resistance. and reliability.

Being the first Spanish manufacturer of machinery for soil work and one of the most recognized specialists in the sector, it is the result of cultivating day by day a firm commitment to the quality of the product that Ovlac has offered its customers for 85 years. Ovlac cultivators are a true reflection of the evolution in machinery design capable of meeting the expectations of the most demanding farmers and continuous innovation to offer more efficient and profitable equipment.

That is why Ovlac growers are truly unique. They are made to withstand the most extreme working conditions (dry, stony terrain), thanks to the use of steels with a high elastic limit (ALE) in all the critical points of the machine since their structure is welded by robots to guarantee its resistance. and reliability. Likewise, it is worth noting its safety due to elastomers, which means that these machines do not require any type of maintenance, so that the professional only has to deal with their daily work. With models, in addition, that cover a working width from 2.5 to 10 meters.

XLander

The XLander model has unique equipment possibilities, a robust chassis based on a powerful center frame, with all its joints, turns and key elements made of ALE steel and alternating short and long arms for jam-free work. This model has been conceived to be able to incorporate any type of rear accessory, which makes it a very efficient tool that is easily adaptable to a multitude of jobs and conditions. Its trailed version, XLander GC, is the perfect solution for high-powered tractors. It incorporates central and lateral depth control wheels, as well as a roller, so that the tillage is more precise and optimal.

Suitable for working on different types of terrain.

Versatill