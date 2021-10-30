Our 12 Favorite Songs to Work Out (and Get High)

Music is one of the greatest inventions that human beings have created, since it makes us transmit different emotions depending on the type of music we listen to. There are some songs that they convey a lot of motivation, perfect to use when we do sports, thus becoming more enjoyable and effective.

Using that energy that music can transmit to make your workouts more effective is an excellent option., that is why we are going to show you our 12 favorite songs to exercise and motivate you.

The Score – Legend

It is a very little known group but that transmits a lot of motivation, it does not have rhythms as marked as an Electro House song, but it gives you the feeling that you are capable of doing whatever it takes to achieve your goals.

It is perfect for both doing a cardiovascular exercise, like going for a run, or an exercise with weights, since the explosiveness of this song can be applied in your strength exercises.

The Score – Unstoppable

We are heroes and we are unstoppable, is what this song also from the same group, The Score, tells us and makes you feel that you are also unstoppable when it comes to exercising, that you are capable of achieving your goals.

It makes you feel alive and with an energy that does not run out, something that is perfect so that you can do your training effectively without feeling tired.

Undertale – Megalovania

It puts a lot of adrenaline in your body and is perfect especially for cardiovascular exercises, it has a very high and very marked rhythm, which decreases in intensity but then rises again.

This allows you to make changes of pace and power motivate you to exercise more HIIT.

Woodkid – Run Boy Run

We are very fans of this song, as it is a delight for the ears and above you really want to start running at the maximum possible speed.

It is perfect for cardiovascular exercises that need to maintain a good constant rhythm, it is not a song that has rhythm changes, it is quite constant. For example, in a marathon this song is perfect.

Dimitri Vegas, Martin Garrix, Like Mike – Tremor

A classic of electro house music, Tremor It is a marvel in terms of changes of rhythm and intensity, causing dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin to increase and cause you a very good feeling of motivation for all types of sports and training.

For exercises with very marked rhythms such as spinning, this is the ideal song, as it will help you set the rhythm of each pedaling and enjoy a session full of energy.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W – Arcade

We go with another work of the Electro House of two DJ groups that make true works of art like this, cwith very marked rhythms and moments of explosiveness.

In the same way that it happens with the previous one, it is perfect for sessions with very marked rhythms, so that you can follow the rhythm of the music in a much easier way.

CJ – Whoopty Latin Mix (ft. Anuel AA & Ozuna)

For lovers of the piercing melody, which is widely used for Rap, Hip-Hop and Trap songs, this music is deep and with very marked but random rhythms.

For strength exercises it makes you feel that you are possible to do that repetition, in fact the music is very typical for calisthenics workouts.

Dimitri Vegas, MOGUAI & Like Mike – Body Talk (Mammoth)

Another typical music art that you can hear in a Tomorrowland session, which makes you want to skip the hour or two that the session lasts.

It’s a music that makes you get your adrenaline pumping providing you with energy in any type of training you doIt also has very marked rhythms that will help you maintain the rhythm in a cardiovascular exercise.

Lose Yourself vs. Split (Only U) vs. Bad Tremor (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike B2B David Guetta Mashup)

We go with this combination of songs by really important and famous artists, it is one of our favorites, no doubt since it is really a work of art. It is energy personified.

This song will give you a power in your workouts that you will end without being able to walk and you will feel how hard you have worked without realizing it.

Freedom – Nil Moliner

Feel free and enjoy some good outdoor workouts with this song, which is perfect for you to do cardio outdoors like running.

This song tells you that you can fly and that you are totally free, making you enjoy the training a lot and make you smile, something very important to feel pleasure when training.

One Time Road – David Guetta Mashup

We are going with another Mashup but this time with a song that triumphed in 2019 and that David Guetta knew how to put this song to good use to create one that gives a feeling of energy, perfect to use in your strength training.

Two Steps From Hell – Victory

Although it may not seem like it, soundtracks transmit even much more than songs with voice, and this is one of them. It makes you travel to the world of being able to achieve everything.

It gives you a feeling of empowerment and motivation, making all your problems melt away and you just focus on progressing and keeping running despite adversity. This song, is the perfect song to achieve your goals. It’s a real work of art.

Images | iStock.

Videos | The Score, Game Guard, WOODKID, Spinnin ‘Records, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Real CJ, Robert G, Nil Moliner, Two Steps From Hell