OPPO Reno 6 5G is the undisputed leader in battery performance

You listen to music, take some photos, use social networks, watch a video and when you least notice it, you already have 10% battery and you don’t have to charge your smartphone. It has become almost essential to go out with the charger or an extra battery, unless your phone is the new member of OPPO, the Reno 6 5G.

The device that had already hung the title of the smartphone with the best design on the market, now another point is scored, this time as the undisputed world leader in battery performance, this according to DxOMark, an organization that evaluates the performance, display, battery of smartphones and cameras.

OPPO Reno 6, the undisputed king in battery performance

To reach this result, which far surpassed those of its competitors, the OPPO Reno 6 5G was subjected to efficiency, load and autonomy tests with a final score of 96, the battery reached 2 days and 9 hours long and charged to 100% in 35 minutes -point for those of us who live running.

The achievement obtained probably would not have been achieved without the high capacity battery of 4300mAh and the technology of SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge, not forgetting to mention the energy efficiency thanks to its processor MediaTek Dimensity 900.

Its fast charging gave it several points ahead of other brands, the reason is that, with only 5 minutes of charge, which may seem like no time, the OPPO Reno 5G gives you 4 hours With which you are undoubtedly well spared so as not to have to go out with a charger.

“OPPO Reno6 5G is a very well balanced and designed device that shows good autonomy and outstanding results for charging, especially in its charging efficiency”said DxOMark.

If you are like me and you still believe that you cannot use the phone while charging or that you should disconnect it immediately as soon as it reaches one hundred, the device has five chips from the power adapter to the power inlet, which monitor current, voltage, heat and if it detects that something is wrong, it immediately stops the load.

The most beautiful phone of the year is the most efficient and you can have it in stellar blue or black at a price of 15,999 pesos.