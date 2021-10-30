‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, the first novel by Quentin Tarantino

It is inevitable to read the first novel of Quentin Tarantino putting the protagonists the faces of Leonardo Dicaprio, as the run-down actor Rick Dalton, and Brad Pitt, like his stunt double Cliff Booth.

In fact, the filmmaker-writer knows it and counts on it, conceiving film and novel as a kind of diptych. In an author who is a lover of mirror games and continuous references to other images, it is not accidental to find this approach in his first novel, understood as an extension or deepening of the film material of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood ‘.

Does it mean that the novel is a written replica of the movie? No, in no case. And Tarantino himself is aware of it when some of the film’s most memorable scenes (the final climax with the flamethrower scorching demonic hippies or Rick Dalton’s anthological performance on the set of Bounty Law) either doesn’t appear in the book. or they are mentioned in passing. In short, Tarantino’s novel is not the literary transcription of the film’s script. The author knows and masters each of the languages ​​very well (cinematographic and fictional) and knows when something can be told only in images or words.

Tarantino’s literary facet is not surprising in a director who is also a screenwriter for all his films and who stands out as one of the most ingenious dialogues in contemporary cinema. But beyond the dialogues, the novel especially delves into Tarantino’s love of cinema. Thus, for example, the character of Cliff Booth not only reveals himself to us as a true war hero but also as an inveterate cinephile, who feels a fascination for Kurosawa (of whom he establishes a list of his favorite films) and shows himself to be a good connoisseur of European cinema of the 60s.

In parallel to Cliff’s cinephilia, the novel treasures a colossal anecdote of the ins and outs of Hollywood in the 50s and 60s, not in vain Tarantino dedicates the book to the actors of yesteryear, specifically mentioning (among others) David Carradine, Burt Reynolds or Robert Forster.

What is fascinating about the book is that the majestic Hollywood that we were able to discover in works like Peter Biskind’s in ‘Quiet Bikers, Wild Bulls’ is not displayed throughout the pages. Tarantino’s Hollywood is that of the margins, that of the B series, that of the comings and goings between film and television, that of the shooting stars who end up finding their firmament far from the mecca of cinema. A good example of this is the chapter that he dedicates to Aldo Ray, an actor from the 50s who has become less than he channels his frustration into a continuous drunkenness. ‘Once upon a time in hollywood‘is the fairy tale of those who, even though they lived a short-lived success, participated in the construction of the dream factory.