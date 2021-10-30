OMG! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are visiting Oaxaca

One of the most beloved couples of fans is visiting Mexico and it is that thanks themselves we discovered that Cabello and Shawn Mendes are on vacation in Oaxaca.

It is no surprise that celebrities love to visit our beautiful Mexico, such is the case of Dua Lipa who loves the beaches of the Caribbean and CDMX or Rosalia that just a few days ago I was visiting the capital of the country. But this time, the state of Oaxaca was the host of two of the most popular singers of the moment.

Even though so much Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes They have not confirmed their visit on social networks, the Internet has betrayed them before! Since in a matter of hours the fans of the couple had already discovered that they were visiting our country with the family of the interpreter of ‘Havana’.

In the red-hot images that some fans have taken, we saw them living together as a family in a well-known restaurant with a beautiful view of the Church of Santo Domingo, in addition they have been captured hugs and holding hands together walking through the beautiful colonial streets of Oaxaca.

Although some fans commented sadly at first that the couple would not accept taking photos due to being on vacation and not working, some other lucky fans have shared some images with the loving couple.