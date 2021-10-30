Nintendo Switch exceeds 2 million units sold in Spain and is the best-selling console for the third consecutive year – Nintenderos

We all knew that the success of Nintendo Switch was a fact, But this already reaches another level! According to the independent consultancy GfK, Nintendo’s family of hybrid consoles has exceeded two million units sold this weekThanks, in part, to the recent launch of the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) this month. In addition to this, we have been able to know that Nintendo Switch has also become the best-selling console in Spain for the third consecutive year in Spanish territory: both in 2019 and 2020, and now in 2021, the Nintendo family of consoles has been the most popular every quarter.

One of the great virtues of Nintendo Switch is its incredible catalog, full of jewels. This year, the console has received Metroid Dread, the game developed in Spain with the best score of all time in Metacritic (we contributed by giving a 9.5 / 10 to the title in our analysis). Secondly, six of the ten best-selling games this year are from Nintendo Switch, being present, in order: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, Ring Fit Adventure and the mythical The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. We have spoken to you repeatedly on the web about all these games, and you can find their analyzes available for reading.

What do you think? What is great news? Thanks to its many virtues, we can bet that the success of the Nintendo Switch will continue to prevail throughout the years!

Source: Press release.