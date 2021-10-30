Nintendo confirms that Happy Home Paradise will be the only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After enjoying the Nintendo Direct, now we receive an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is effectively Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct of the game that we saw recently. Remember that the presentation has confirmed the arrival of new free and paid in-game features for November 5.

As you know, fans are expecting outstanding news, so it’s certainly great that they can now receive this content. It is expected to be available as part of the update that day. Among them, it was detailed the paid DLC, and now we know that this will be the only additional paid content that the game will receive for about € 25.

Nintendo has confirmed it with this message shared with IGN:

The free update launching on November 5 will be the last major free content update. We hope players continue to enjoy life on the island in real time and throughout the changing seasons. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise introduces a brand new gaming experience where the player joins the planning team and helps bring their client’s dream home to life. It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and offers a different and distinctive game experience. So it made sense to list it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news from the presentation, at this link.

