Nintendo confirms office closures in California and Toronto

And just like that out of nowhere, in a totally unexpected movement, Nintendo announced that they will be officially closing their offices located in Redwood City, Califronia and Toronto, Ontario. The Big N shared a statement by which they explain what will happen to the employees of these offices.

Here the full statement of Nintendo:

Nintendo of America’s headquarters are located in Redmond, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia. We will be moving our employees and operations to those offices and will be closing the small offices in Toronto, Ontario and Redwood City, California. Devon Pritchard, Executive Vice President, Commercial Affairs and Publishing Relations for Nintendo of America, will assume interim leadership of the Sales, Marketing and Communications department following the departure of Nick Chavez. Mr. Pritchard will oversee the strategy and execution of this area throughout the United States and Canada. “

In accordance with Nintendo, the offices of Redwood they were home to the sales and marketing departments, as well as the field team dedicated to working with retailers across the country.

Although it is not one hundred percent clear why Nintendo decided to close these offices, sources close to him told Kotaku that many of the former employees are not happy with the decision.

Closing an office or restructuring it is definitely a strange move for Nintendo. The company downsized its workforce in the South Korean division beyond 2016, while in 2014 they restructured Nintendo of Europe, decision that caused the dismissal of up to 300 employees.

Editor's note: It is certainly surprising that Nintendo decided to close these offices, especially since the Big N has been having tremendous success with the Switch in recent years, and this kind of thing usually happens when something goes wrong in a company. We'll see what kind of impact this has in the long run.

Via: Kotaku