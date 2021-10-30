Nine HBO MAX series with which to stay at home on a rainy weekend becomes a great plan

Although it has been operating in the United States for more than a year, HBO Max has finally arrived in Spain. A “New” platform for which the same credentials that we already had in HBO Spain serve but with a better search interface, expanded content and an introductory offer with which you will pay 4.49 euros forever). In this way, the streaming service owned by WarnerMedia moves to be the giant with which Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + have to compete . In addition, it has arrived just in time to entertain us during a rainy bridge (with time change included) in which it is going to really, really want to stay at home swallowing series at once. We select the ones we liked the most from their catalog so you don’t have to waste time deciding what to see (we know each other).

Gossip girl

At the end of the 2000s, the wonderful looks that Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf taught us in each chapter of Gossip girl, the decorations of their houses , the stairs of the MET … Everything made us dream of a sophisticated New York and the Gossip Queen We were hooked on the teenage dramas of the richest of the Upper East Side. Now those teenagers return but not in remake format, but as a logical continuation years later, and modernized. Young people hooked on social networks, who rediscover their sexuality in a class environment and in an environment that they believe they dominate and possess. One of the great bets of the platform.

Startruck





Startruck it’s one of the funniest series we’ve seen since Fleabag and a romantic comedies in which the millennial generation can be seen reflected. Endorsed by the BBC label, it is developed with very Bridget jones, on the one hand, and very Notting hill for another. All this seasoned with very original and absurd situations. Still life of Jessie, a very normal girl who wakes up on New Years morning in the bed of a famous actor. Thus begins a story of six chapters (of about 20 minutes), which we will see if it is about love, friendship or sex …

Everything else

Created, directed and starring Abril Zamora, Everything else is a dramedia that has become the first Spanish production of HBO Max. Just like he did Lena Durham with Girls , the series explores the comings and goings of the generation now 30 and he discovers that his life is not at all what he expected. Dafne, the protagonist, is a 36 year old woman who has just finished her transition, her boyfriend has left her and she is completely and utterly unhappy because surprise! inadvertently he has fallen in love with his best friend.

Generation

Generation renews the concept of series about adolescents. A choral story, with unknown actors and that strives to avoid traditional gender stereotypes at all costs. Chester, who we could consider the protagonist, considers himself queer without this or his androgynous way of dressing causing him problems in high school. Rather, on the contrary, get the best grades and lead the water polo team. It can be described with adjectives like uninhibited, raw or wildly current, portraying the more fluid Generation Z.

Succession

Succession It is one of those series that sweeps the Emmys. Tell the story of Logan Roy, CEO of a major business conglomerate, who has to start considering finding a successor after seeing his health deteriorate. To do this, he looks at his four children but nothing will be easy, first, because retiring is not something he wants too much and, second, because his abominable attitude is something that also applies to his descendants. Released in 2018, it didn’t make much noise during its first season, although it had rave reviews. However, its second season skyrocketed its popularity among the serial community.

Made for love





Don’t be fooled by the title Made for love it is far from being a romantic comedy. It is a black comedy that addresses sexist abuses and dystopian effects of technology through the chip that Hazel Green’s husband has embedded in her brain to monitor her. Of course, this is something she realizes after running away after 10 years of suffocating marriage to a controlling billionaire.

Mare of Easttown

If you haven’t seen it yet, this may be your great opportunity. Gloomy, intense, dark and gloomy from the first minute, this miniseries is the milestone of the year . A walk through a small town, which actually hides a gigantic hell, by the hand of Kate Winslet. The actress plays Mare, a detective from a town in Pennsylvania where everyone knows each other and nothing ever happens, until she has to investigate a local murder while her personal life falls apart.

Chapelwaite

Based on a short story by Stephen King and set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite follows Charles Boone, a whaling captain and widower, as he arrives in the New England town of Preacher’s Corners to reclaim his ancestral home. Of course, that house turns out to be full of dark family secrets and things that whisper puzzlingly at night, among other things. Perfect for hanging out on a bridge like Halloween / All Saints.

Secrets of a marriage

When Ingmar Bergman created his Swedish miniseries Scenes from a marriage He could not imagine that more than 40 years later HBO would put two great Hollywood stars to do a remake like this. Jonathan and Mira are a married couple with a 4-year-old daughter. He is a professor of philosophy at the university and she is an executive of a technology company. With this contemporary couple we explore, not just the limits of love, but hatred, desire, monogamy and the separation after a momentous decision sets the starting point for the deterioration of your relationship.

