New Redmi Buds 3 Lite, wireless headphones at a laugh price – Xiaomi News

In addition to the Redmi Watch 2, Xiaomi has launched a new, cheaper headphones in China. We talk about the new Redmi Buds 3 Lite, a variant of the Redmi Buds 3 that with a semi-in-ear design promise to be comfortable and offer great sound quality.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite, features and price

In detail, the new Redmi Buds 3 Lite are presented with a weight of just 4.3 grams per earphone, thus offering great comfort, not only for day to day, but for those who use headphones while exercising (they add some rubber bands adapted to the ear so they do not fall out).

Inside each earphone has a 6mm driver, which in combination of the connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 offered by these wireless headphones provide powerful sound quality in bass and crystal clear in treble.

In addition, these new Xiaomi wireless headphones have ENC, that is, electronic noise cancellation, low latency mode for games and support touch gestures so that we can control the playing music easily.

Beyond that, the battery of the new Redmi Buds 3 Lite offers a autonomy of up to 5 hours extendable up to 18 hours thanks to its case. Likewise, as with other models of the firm, they are compatible with their automatic integration with MIUI.

As far as price is concerned, the new Redmi Buds 3 Lite are already available in China for only 99 yuan, about 13 euros To the change. At the moment it is unknown if they will reach the Global market, although it is probable since other variants of these have.