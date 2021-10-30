New Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free to play game

Image : Ubisoft.

The next installment in the saga Assassin’s creed is named Infinity, and it will be a game different from the rest of the saga, massive, with the possibility of serving as a basis for several different stories and historical periods within the same game. But although some rumors have mentioned the possibility that this title would be a free to play, the CEO of Ubisoft has denied it.

Speaking during a meeting with investors, Yves Guillemot confirmed that Assassin’s creed infinity will not be a free game of type free to play. Instead, it will work like other games: it will be necessary to acquire a base game, which from launch will include a lot of content and its campaign or campaigns (these details have not yet been announced), but at the same time it will serve as the basis for more expansions and more campaigns in the future. It will be a constantly growing game.

“This game will have a lot of narrative elements. It will be a very innovative game, but at the same time, and from its launch, it will have everything that players have and love in other games of Assassin’s creed. It will be a huge game, but it will also have many elements those that already exist in the franchise ”.

The idea of Infinity it is that it has not one but several narrative stories, each with its different location and historical period, but all connected in some way. Basically, it will have the potential to be multiple games in one, growing with ma s expansions over time. This would eliminate the need to release a new game every 1 or 2 years of the franchise (something Ubisoft hardly does any more), and expand the same universe within the same base game. Let’s imagine something like World of warcraft or even Destiny 2 (although recently the base game of this saga is free to play), games that constantly add more content on the same basis.

And in a way, Ubisoft is already experim entering with this format in Assassin’s reed Valhalla. The most recent title in the franchise, which arrived in 2020, still is receiving expansions and content, so much free as paid, and Ubisoft plans to continue rolling out expansions throughout all of 2022.

As to Assassin’s creed infinity, Guillemot said that the game is in development, although we still have time to see it hit the market. A report from Bloomberg ensures that the game will not arrive before 2024. [vía Gamespot / Eurogamer]