Netflix: Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz star in this incredible psychological thriller you need to see

In 2001 the remake of a Spanish film, entitled “Open your eyes“, which was written by Alexander Amenábar and Matthew GilHowever, with the aim of giving his “vision”, the director, producer and screenwriter Cameron Crowe had Tom Cruise in the lead role and as his co-star to Cameron Diaz, which resulted in a box office success, grossing over $ 203 million, and now you can see this psychological suspense on Netflix.

The film, in addition to conquering the box office, received a Oscar nomination to the category of Best Original Song, as well as nominations for Screen Actors Guild and to Golden Globe Award for the performance of Cameron Diaz.

What is it about?

David Aames (Tom Cruise) is an attractive, charismatic young man, billionaire and heir to a publishing house in New York City that leads him to have a comfortable and carefree life. He drives a classic collectible car and has everything a man could want: women, money and power. But despite getting everything he wants, something fails in his life.

One night he meets Sofía Serrano (Penelope cross) and falls in love with her instantly. When his lover JulieCameron Diaz) finds out, unhinged by jealousy, throws her car from a bridge: she dies, but David is completely disfigured.

Several months later, no doctor has managed to reconstruct her face. However, when surgeons find the solution, Sofia loves him again. Unexpectedly, believing to be with Sofia, Julie appears next to him. Disturbed by the situation, he does not know very well if he has lost his mind or if he is the victim of a conspiracy.

Vanilla Sky received mixed reviews, while some of the film critics marveled that the remake by Cameron Crowe and with Tom Cruise as the protagonist, others said they preferred the original version, because “it is better executed”.

However, one of the director’s intentions in having made Vanilla Sky was to give continuity to the story, since, according to his statements, “it was unfinished, because the ending is open to interpretation, so my intention was to want to complete it.”

While in specialized media such as Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 42% freshness rating, while in Metacritic They gave it a score of 45 out of 100.

The film has divided opinions, because while some consider that this version with Tom Cruise, others consider that the director’s original Alexander Amenábar it is superior in many respects. What you can’t do is lose yourself Vanilla Sky, which is available at Netflix and deserves to see any day of the week.

