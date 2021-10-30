National Lottery Results Today: What were the draws and the winning numbers for this October 29?

LFortunately, I smile at many Mexicans this Friday, October 29 after the completion of the agency draws Forecasts and National Lottery, so then we share the results and prize list of the different contests of the day.

Biggest Draw No. 2703: Results, winning numbers and prizes

The jackpot went to number 52796 and starting at 11:00 pm, Mexico time, the complete list of winners could be reviewed.

Draw results for October 29: all numbers and prizes

Tri $

Draw No. 27728 (Midday) | Winning Numbers: 3 9 3 4 2

| Winning Numbers: 3 9 3 4 2 Draw No. 27729 (Of the three) | Winning numbers: 3 3 5 3 5

| Winning numbers: 3 3 5 3 5 Draw No. 8689 (Chizpazo Of the three) | Winning Numbers: 02 04 10 16 28

| Winning Numbers: 02 04 10 16 28 Draw No. 27730 (Extra) | Winning Numbers: 7 2 4 6 6

| Winning Numbers: 7 2 4 6 6 Draw No. 27731 (Of the seven) | Winning numbers: 1 1 8 2 5

| Winning numbers: 1 1 8 2 5 Draw No. 27732 (Classic) | Winning Numbers: 7 8 0 6 1

| Winning Numbers: 7 8 0 6 1 Draw No. 8690 (Classic Spark) | Winning Numbers: 03 06 10 12 19

October 28 Draw Results: All Numbers and Prizes

Win Cat No. 2298

Spark of the three No. 8687 | Classic Spark No. 8688

Tris No. 27723 | No. 27724 | No. 27725 | No. 27726 | No. 27727

How do the National Lottery raffles work, how much do they cost and how do I participate?

The National Lottery and Forecasts offer various products whose basic premise consists of buy either a little piece or a ticket with your favorite numbers to win the various prizes in money and even in kind that are offered regularly. To participate, just go to an official agency to buy a ticket.

How long do I have to collect my prize if I am a winner?

Based on Mexican regulations, whoever is the recipient of a prize from the National Lottery or from the Forecasts raffles You will have up to 60 days to claim your prize.

