Musk jokes about creating a university with an obscene name and earns applause from tweeters

The tycoon wrote that the university would have “an epic ‘merchandising'”, in reference to the word that would form its acronym in English.

Elon Musk proposed this week on Twitter to create a new university called the Texas Institute of Technology and Science (TITS).

Am thinking of starting new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

The Tesla and SpaceX boss wrote that he was “thinking of starting a new university” and added that it would have “epic merchandising.”

Apparently, the supposed advertisement has a pure humorous spirit, since the initials that would come out of a university with that name would coincide with the word in English that designates a woman’s breasts.

The magnate’s publication accumulates more than 36,000 retweets and 370,000 ‘likes’ and numerous Internet users appreciated the joke, which garnered a large number of comments and jokes.

Thus, a user proposed that the center be named the Stephen Hawking Institute of Technology (SHIT), while another Indian that there is already an educational institution with the acronym TITS, specifically, in India.

Likewise, a third Internet user offered to create the logo of the new university.