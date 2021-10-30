Multiversus: filter scenarios and more characters from Warner’s Smash Bros.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

For a few days there has been talk of Multiversus, a supposed new project in which Warner would seek to take advantage of its most popular franchises to bring them together in the same title in the purest style Super Smash Bros.

Reliable sources assure that the game is a reality and that it is a matter of time before we officially know about it. In addition, a leak revealed details of its playable characters and some of its DLC content.

Now, a new leak has brought to light details of its mechanics, settings and some more characters from the roster. Thanks to this, we know that Multiversus it would be more similar than you think to the popular Nintendo title.

Find out: Warner would be interested in making more movies of Mortal Kombat

They filter documents with supposed details of Multiversus

According to various reports, several documents related to the development of Multiversus. They talk about their characters, settings and mechanics. Thanks to this, we know that the tree house of Adventure Time, the Batcave and a concert stage of Rick and morty they would be combat zones.

The game will use a percentage system to measure damage in fights, just as it already does Super Smash Bros. It would also offer team matches and alternate skins for each of its fighters.

It is mentioned that the game has had various tests where different lists of characters have been presented. The new leaks mention that Garnet, from Steven Universe, and Arya, from Games of thrones, would also be part of the roster. As if that were not enough, there is also mention of Mad Max and Johnny Bravo, who did not appear in the first list of leaked characters.

It is important to mention that the information for now is a rumor, as Warner has not even confirmed the existence of this project. So it is best to wait for the company to confirm or deny these recent reports.

It’s a maybe on the Ben 10 leak pic.twitter.com/mwzKRpS7tN – Horror rep for multiversus (@HorrorForWb) October 30, 2021

Finally, it is worth remembering that sources such as Jeff Grubb, editor of VentureBeat, spoke about the possibility that Multiversus is a free-to-play game and ruled out that the project is in the hands of NetherRealm, developer of Injustice and Mortal Kombat.

In case you missed it: Warner Bros. Games is developing a free-to-play triple A game

While we know more about it, we invite you to visit this link to learn more news related to Multiversus.

Related Video: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: How did it become the best crossover?

Source