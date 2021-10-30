Multi-device WhatsApp now syncs pinned chats

If you are one of the WhatsApp users who already uses the function multi-device You may have noticed some limitations. One of them, which is the chats that you pinned in the mobile application, did not appear on the linked devices. Fortunately, Meta (Facebook) has changed this with the most recent update to its messaging application.

The latest version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS comes with the ability to sync pinned chats with all devices linked via multi-device mode. In this way, every time you set or stop setting a conversation on one of your devices, the change will be reflected in all partners.

If you still can’t see the synchronization of your pinned chats, don’t worry. As pointed out WABetaInfo, Meta is doing a gradual deployment function, so it may take a while to reach all users. Just make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your devices.

In case you have not yet made the move to the multi-device version, now you can do it the easy way. You don’t need to download any beta app. Just follow the steps below. And remember that at any time you can go back and continue using the final version.

How to use the multi-device function of WhatsApp?

The long-awaited WhatsApp multi-device feature is now available in beta for all users. Whether you have Android or iOS, you will be able to activate to continue talking by chatting with your contacts, even when your smartphone is not connected to the Internet.

Sign in Linked devices on your phone. On Android you can find that option in the three-dot menu in the upper right corner. iOS, on the other hand, shows it inside Setting.

If you have an Android tap on Beta version for various devices and then in Join the beta version.

Open the WhatsApp application in which you want to use multi-device support. It can be the version for Windows or MacOS, the Web version or the Facebook Portal smart speaker (now Meta).

Scan the QR code that appears on the screen with your smartphone. Ready! You already have multi-device WhatsApp.