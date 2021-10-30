Movies to stream

During the pandemic, streaming options became the official ally for celebrations without leaving home and although the epidemiological traffic light in the Mexico City It is already in green, there are those who prefer not to go out to enjoy, for that different platforms, which are increasingly prepared, have created a special program.

This is the list of horror-themed streaming movies to enjoy on Day of the Dead:

Netflix

Hundreds of options are listed in the catalog of this famous platform, these are some of them that can also be shared with the family, even with the little ones.

“Hubie’s Halloween”. It tells the story of Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) who every Halloween worries that the residents of his hometown celebrate without excess, but this year he will be in trouble when a dangerous fugitive and a mysterious neighbor appear.

“The street of terror (part 1)”: 1994. A group of teenagers discover the mystery behind the town’s legend and they could be the next target.

“Tales at nightfall”. Alex is trapped in the apartment of an evil witch and to be released he will have to tell you several tales of true horror.

But if you prefer to raise the tone of fear: “Midnight Mass”, “There is someone in your house” and “No one comes out alive”, they are good proposals; while among the classics is “The Orphanage” and “The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

Blim tv

In its video-on-demand version and on open television on channel 5 from October 29, “Catalina la catrina” is a program in which children can speak live with the typical character to help them put their offering.

Acorntv

The ‘Marathon of terror’ on this platform includes titles such as “Hidden”, where detective Cadi John

discovers human cruelty in a dark and remote corner of Wales; “And Then There Where None”, in which the famous crime writer Agatha Christie, tells the story of a distant island where there is only a small mansion and eight guests who one by one inexplicably die.

Paramount

If you want to celebrate Halloween on this platform, the catalog has all the style of comedy series and movies with very ghostly stories, with options for children like “Hotel Transylvania 2” and teenagers, with the new series “Hunter Street.”

In addition, to get in tune with the world situation, there are some pandemic options, such as “The bite”, which follows neighboring Rachel and Lily, who are faced with a deadly new strain of a virus and “World War Z”, where Brad Pitt as the protagonist tries to discover the source of a zombie pandemic.

DirectTV Go

For those who want to preserve the tradition from the cinema. This catalog of “Horror Classics” includes films such as “The Exorcist”, “Night of the Living Dead”, “Seed of Chuky”, “Jason: Condemned to Hell” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street 6: The Death of Freddy ”are some of the titles that are available throughout the month of October.

rad