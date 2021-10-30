Mohamed’s condition to coach in the Liga BBVA MX

One of the most sought-after coach in soccer in Mexico is the Argentine Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, since since his departure from

Rayados from Monterrey

, the South American strategist always sounds every time a team fires its Technical Director.

One of the teams he’s been involved with lately is Chivas, a team that has an interim coach in the figure of Marcelo Michel Leaño and is looking for a helmsman to return them to the forefront of the Liga BBVA MX.

For these challenges, Mohamed paints himself, because he has taken teams with a great future and has managed to get the most out of his team, the “Turk” has been champion with Xolos de Tijuana in the Apertura 2012, with América in the Apertura 2014 and with Rayados in the Apertura 2019.

Mexico’s team offers for Mohamed

The Argentine accepted that in recent months he has had conversations to return to the fields, however a project that interests him at all has not materialized.

“If I have had many approaches during this year, from many teams, the last one was that of Xolos, I was thinking about it until the last moment and nothing, Mexico is always an option for me, it is always an option, as long as there is a challenge that really motivates me to do it and nothing, “he confessed in an interview for W.

Is Chivas an option for Antonio Mohamed?

Although he did not give the name of the club, Mohamed winked at Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara as he declared that if a big team from Mexico calls him, he will return to Aztec lands without thinking.

“Depending on the team, if they call me from Boca, I’ll go to Boca, if they call me from Monterrey, I’ll go to Monterrey, for example, Now if a small team from Argentina calls me and a large team from MexicoI’m going to the Mexico team ”, he pointed out.

