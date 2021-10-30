Mila Kunis tells how Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized twice after causing pancreatitis for a role

Mila Kunis has revealed one of the most difficult papers to prepare for her husband Ashton Kutcher. The actor had to be ready for his portrayal as Steve Jobs in the 2013 movie ‘Jobs’.

It is very common for actors to decide use methods to delve into the psychology of your characters, but it seems that Ashton could not stop in time. Mila has told in an interview on the YouTube channel First We Feast how did you prepare it.

The interviewer reminds him of what Ashton said in an interview he had with him: “While preparing to be Steve Jobs he talked about the intense pain in his back and the fear that he had caused pancreatitis because he was drinking a lot of carrot juice. “

To this Mila has responded and tells how her husband lived it: “Oh, he is not telling everything. It was so stupid that I think at one point I only ate grapes. It’s so stupid. In the end we end up twice in hospital for pancreatitis! So yeah, it was very stupid. “

Mila Kunis returns to the charge: “Some water if they touch”

It seems like the never ending story and it is that since Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reveal their daily hygiene habits, saying that they did not shower every day, many shouted to heaven. Actually in hollywood little by little many actors have spoken about it.

Now, in a new interview, Mila has returned to speak on the subject, and in The Ellen Show she wanted to tell more details about it: “It was on the Dax podcast and in some way the conversation drifted between bathroom habits and we started talking about not showering our children very often, and / or ourselves either. Like, I take a shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t think that’s a necessity. “

“I pretend to bathe my children every day. I get up every day and say, ‘I’m going to shower them today.’ then it is time to go to bed and I forgot to give them dinner and in the end… “, he continues explaining.

And continues: “Total, that a year later, Dax is making a junket press for something completely different and the journalist decides to ask him, like, ‘You know there’s been a thing going around about Ashton and Mila not taking a shower, what do you think? And he like, ‘I’m the one who started this conversation‘”.

To finish he says: “So this whole story has taken a complete turn, but it seems The rock showering, so congratulations The rock, you take a shower “.

Surely you are interested in:

“You feel very vulnerable”: Mila Kunis opens up about working with Ashton Kutcher at the “height of the pandemic”