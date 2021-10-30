Mila Kunis and more than 200 celebrities signed a letter denouncing the boycott of Israel

AJN Agency.- The Danish immigrant Susana Kaufmann was able to identify the reasons for the malfunction of the clock in the Yafo Tower, decomposed for just over two months.

The woman will be in charge of fixing it, after the necessary spare parts arrive in Israel, so it is estimated that during the month of November it will work again.

Susanna Kaufmann, who has over 40 years of watchmaking experience, came to Israel from Copenhagen in the early 1990s, where she increased her professional standing by becoming a world-renowned authority on the specialty of large watches, having been offered, ago a few years, a position at Buckingham Palace as a private watchmaker for the English royal family.

Kaufmann explained that she studied watchmaking in Copenhagen, contrary to the wish of her parents who wanted her to be a dental mechanic, and that she rejected the offer of the British crown because she already “lived in Israel, had a young son and was not ready to move.” He also stated that “clocks are the only ‘machines’ that can work for 300 years … If you take cars, planes or trains, none of them can last that long.”

Built between 1900 and 1903, the Yafo Clock Tower, located in the south of the city of Tel Aviv, is one of 100 similar towers built in the Ottoman Empire, to celebrate 25 years of the reign of Sultan Abdul Hamid II, which were fulfilled in 1901. Popular legend maintains that its cost was covered by Yossef Moial, a private individual who had his business in the nearby square and wanted to prevent people from passing by his store to ask the time.

The Tower is a three-story building with two clocks at its upper end, the mechanism of which was made by Moritz Schoenberg, a Jewish watchmaker from Rishon LeZion, and was renovated twice, in the mid-1960s and in 2001. On one of its sides a plaque has been placed commemorating the Israelis killed in the battle for the city fought during the war that took place after the independence of the State of Israel in 1948.