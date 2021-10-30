Microsoft Beats Apple; becomes the most valuable company on Wall Street. Photo: AFP

Microsoft outperformed Apple company becoming the most valuable company on Wall Street, site that held the manufacturer of iPhones.

This Friday Apple lost its place as the biggest company by Wall Street market capitalization, site now occupied by Microsoft, following a drop in the price of shares of the apple maker.

The apple stock lost 3.52% to $ 147.14, with which its market value was in 2,415 trillion dollars.

While Microsoft, whose shares rose after its third-quarter results, posted a market capitalization of $ 2.453 trillion, ranking as the most valuable company on Wall Street.

It is the first time since July 2020, when the technology sector attracted crowds of investors amid the pandemic and lockdowns, which Apple gave up its place, according to data from the Bloomberg agency.

Microsoft had reached in June the second place in this ranking.

Wall Street opened in red

Wall street opened in red this Friday, disappointed by the results of the Big Tech, Apple and Amazon, in a context of making Benefits after the records reached the day before by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Few minutes after opening, the index Dow Jones fell 0.03%, the Nasdaq lost 0.70% and the S&P 500 0.52%.

Thursday, the Dow Jones gained 0.68% at 35,730.48 points, the Nasdaq climbed 1.39% to a new high of 15,448.12 points, and the index expanded S&P 500 gained 0.98% also to a record of 4,596.42 points.