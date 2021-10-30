Michel Leaño meets again with Piojo, the first DT he beat in the League

The Day 16 of Apertura 2021 will face two of the three Mexican coaches who lead in Liga MX this semester, as they are Miguel Herrera and Marcelo Michel Leaño, an encounter that will surely be special for the Chivas strategist.

Michel made his debut in the First Division directing Necaxa in Apertura 2018, being the youngest coach to lead in Liga MX at just 31 years old, after a great step in Ascenso MX with Zacatepec.

The first rival that Leaño had was América on Matchday 1, at the Victoria Stadium, a team led by Piojo Herrera and knew how to beat him to debut with victory in the Maximum Circuit with 2-1 on the scoreboard and goals from Víctor Dávila and Brian Fernández.

That July 22, 2018 Herrera already fulfilled more of the year with the Eagles, which he took prior to the 2017 Apertura, so had a team already formed and ingrained with what he was looking for on the field of play.

Michel barely lasted 13 games with the Rays and in October 2018 they announced his departure from the club after three wins, three draws and seven losses and he had not managed until he was given the opportunity in the Herd with two internships.

The second opportunity he had to be on the First Division bench was in Guard1anes 2020, when he was appointed interim and directed Chivas vs. FC Juárez that ended in triumph for the rojiblancos after the departure of Luis Fernando Tena.

-With Michel there is more confidence in Chivas: Miguel Herrera

Víctor Manuel Vucetich left and Marcelo Michel is closing the 2020 Opening with the Jalisco entity, where he already adds six games and has the club in ninth position, in the repechage zone, changing his face, according to Miguel Herrera.

“The appearance of the team has changed a bitIt is not understood if the players share in another way, they had worked well with Vuce and now they have more confidence according to the boys comment, it will be a difficult, dynamic teamHe has not had a regular tournament and has lifted on these dates, “he said.

El Piojo took the reins of Tigres this summer after his departure from America at the end of 2020, after a three-and-a-half-year stage, with his mind set that if they beat Chivas this Saturday at the University Stadium, they would remain in the first four places of the table, which give a direct ticket to Liguilla.

-History Tigres vs. Chivas

The good news for the UANL as a whole is that it is difficult for the rojiblanco team to visit the University Stadium. In short tournaments they have met 27 times in the Volcano with a balance of 10 wins and five losses for the felines, as well as 12 draws.