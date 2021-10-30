Meet the Vazirani Ekonk – The Fastest Car Ever Produced in India | Video, photos
Although India is not known as an automobile powerhouse, this Asian country has its own car manufacturers, as well as well-known brands such as
The company that started the project is called Vazirani Automotive and its creation was baptized as Ekonk. It is an electric vehicle with air-cooled batteries, unlike most cars of this type, which makes use of liquid cooling.According to the creators of the Ekonk, the so-called DiCo technology is based on biomimetics, mimicking the mechanisms used by animals to regulate their body temperature. Thanks to the possibility of dispensing with a complex liquid cooling system and a body made entirely of carbon fiber, Vazirani engineers succeeded in making the car weigh just 738 kilos. Thus, with its 722 horsepower, the electric motor is capable of accelerating the Ekonk from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.54 seconds. The manufacturer claims that it is the lightest electric vehicle in the world and the fastest ever produced in India. Vazrani does not provide exact data on the car’s aerodynamics, but claims it has the lowest drag coefficient of any car in the world. At the moment, the Ekonk is just a prototype being tested on a high-speed track. in the country. It is not known whether it will be mass-produced, but its technology could be integrated into other electric vehicles.
Although India is not known as an automobile powerhouse, this Asian country has its own car manufacturers, and also well-known brands such as Land-Rover and Jaguar belong to Indian companies. Now, instead of making cheap cars, Indian engineers set out to create one fast, very fast.
The company that started the project is called Vazirani Automotive and its creation was baptized as Ekonk. It is an electric vehicle with air cooled batteriesUnlike most cars of this type, it makes use of liquid cooling.
According to the creators of the Ekonk, the so-called DiCo technology is based on biomimetics, mimicking the mechanisms used by animals to regulate their body temperature. Thanks to the ability to dispense with a complex liquid cooling system and a body made entirely of carbon fiber, Vazirani engineers managed to make the car weigh only 738 kg..
Thus, with their 722 horses of power, the electric motor is capable of accelerating the Ekonk from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.54 seconds. The manufacturer claims that it is the lightest electric vehicle in the world and the fastest ever produced in India. Vazrani does not provide exact data on the car’s aerodynamics, but claims that has the lowest coefficient of resistance of all the cars of the world.
At the moment, the Ekonk is just a prototype that is being tested on a high-speed track in the country. It is not known whether it will be mass-produced, but its technology could be integrated into other electric vehicles.
