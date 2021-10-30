Medical Oncologist Criticizes Current Situation of Precision Medicine

MADRID, Oct 19 (EUROPA PRESS) –

In the framework of the presidential session of the Congress of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) 2021, the medical oncologist Francisco Ayala de la Peña has contributed his critical vision of the progress of precision Oncology today, since it presents “limitations” and it is not applicable to many patients, during his lecture ‘Oncology of imprecision’.

In this sense, it underlines the importance of the development of precision medicine. “We lack a lot of precision and a lot of certainty in many aspects,” adds the president of SEOM, Dr. Álvaro Rodríguez-Lescure.

“We have experienced great advances in many tumors, with spectacular changes in the efficacy of some of the treatments, more targeted and with a more molecular point of view of the disease. But, without denying all this, it must be shown that it is a vision that has important limitations today, “recalls Dr. Ayala de la Peña. “And it is not applicable to many cancer patients who continue to be treated with the techniques and methods that we have been using, such as chemotherapy, hormonal treatment,” he warns.

“In addition, it should be emphasized that, in this rapid development, there have been some methodological problems that mean that we are equally evaluating treatment strategies that have been very good and have had excellent results with others that are not so beneficial. And that, with the label of precision medicine, they pass for good without being, “he explains.

MULTIDISCIPLINARY TRAINING

For his part, Fernando Ignacio Sánchez Martínez, professor in the Department of Applied Economics at the University of Murcia, has spoken about the advances in the economic evaluation of cancer treatments, both from the methodology and from the decision-making process. The president of SEOM emphasizes that Pharmacoeconomics “is a very important problem, which makes oncologists have to train in toxicities, biomarkers and real-life studies.”

“From a methodological point of view, in recent years an attempt has been made to address problems that we encounter when applying economic evaluation techniques in the field of Oncology: mainly, that cancer patients have, in many cases, a reduced expectation of life and a low quality of life “, emphasizes the professor.

“On the other hand and in general, the treatments tend to have limited effectiveness, both in terms of survival and quality of life and are subject to great uncertainty”, details Sánchez Martínez.

These circumstances mean that, when standard economic evaluation techniques are applied, it is difficult for a new cancer treatment to be cost-effective, according to the professor, adding that advances from the methodological point of view have tried to consider in a singular way these advances and these patients.

“Equity arguments have been introduced that make the health benefits perceived by this type of patients or that are achieved with this type of treatment to be more valued. For years, the NICE has been incorporating ‘end of life’ criteria for patients with little life expectancy to those who are premium when calculating their health gains “, describes the expert.

Likewise, it indicates that, lately, the incorporation of modifiers that take into account the severity of the patients and the situation in terms of quality of life is being considered, both by NICE and by other evaluation agencies. “The objective is to give special consideration to the health that is gained with these treatments”, describes Professor Sánchez Martínez.

Regarding decision-making, many countries evaluate medical treatments in general, and cancer treatments in particular, according to the criteria of economic evaluation of cost-effectiveness.

“Large differences are observed between countries when incorporating it into decision-making, although the evaluation systems have similar methodologies: there are differences in the interpretation of the evidence and in the thresholds that are considered acceptable or not to finance treatments, among other aspects “, enumerates.

In the case of Spain, the expert considers that progress has been “very timid, both in the use of economic evaluation in decision-making, in general, and in the field of economic evaluation of cancer therapies, in particular “, according to the expert.

“Although the legal framework advocates its use routinely, in reality, in therapeutic positioning reports (IPT), which are the main element that informs decision-making, economic evaluation has been absent until very recently and their incorporation has been done in an inconsistent way, “laments Sánchez Martínez.

Thus, it details that the material conditions are “insufficient”, because the times are very limited, a specific methodology has been chosen. “There is also no reference to the existence of the threshold that tells us how we have to make the decision (that is, when a new therapy is cost-effective and when it is not). In fact, there is only one IPT that has incorporated the economic evaluation until the date, “he concludes.