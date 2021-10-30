Mature skin? The ultimate routine to stay young

At every stage of life, the skin presents a number of specific problems, from teenage acne to the sagging and marked wrinkles of old age. Nevertheless, the 1940s is especially critical because it is just from this age when the agency begins to collect the bills for excesses committed during youth. Summers at the beach without sun protection, lack of sleep, a diet rich in processed foods, sugars and saturated fats, the consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and an intermittent or insufficient care routine have gradually and almost gone. imperceptible, leaving their traces on the face.

Due to its composition and structure, men’s skin ages later than the woman’s, but it does it suddenly. And it is precisely when turning 45 when skin renewal slows down, the natural reserves of hyaluronic acid, collagen and elastin begin to drain and pigmentation is altered.

This translates into dehydration, dryness, marked wrinkles, loss of elasticity and firmness, a dull tone and not very uniform and, most likely, the appearance of the first spots. In other words, the complexion of a forty-something demands a little of everything. Therefore, it is necessary to do some small adjustments in daily routine, adding new steps and cosmetics.

Cleanliness is still key to remove dirt and sebum that clog pores and prevent the skin from oxygenating properly. But since the regeneration process is slower, dead cells do not shed as quickly as they used to and tend to accumulate on the skin’s surface. Fix the problem using a facial scrub twice a week, coinciding, if possible, with the shaving day.

With the skin clean of dust and straw and the pores wide open, it is the turn of the serum, which, if before turning 45 it was optional, now it is mandatory. These concentrated formulas are authentic cocktails of active ingredients that enhance and maximize the results of the care ritual and they are an essential step for mature skin.

Afterwards, replace your usual moisturizer with a anti-aging treatment integral action which, in addition to providing the always necessary hydration, reduces wrinkles and blemishes, provides firmness and luminosity and increases the resistance of the skin.

Few signs of the passage of time betray both age and the bags, the baggy eyes and crow’s feet. It feels like all the fatigue, tiredness, stress, and sleepless nights of our entire lives piling up in the area around our eyes, throwing a pile of years on us in a matter of seconds. Avoid it with the application of a eye contour that smooths wrinkles, attenuates the dark tone of the dark circles and minimizes the size of the bags.

The last step of the ultimate routine for mature skin demands a change of mind. If before turning 45, the night was exclusively synonymous with leisure, now it is also synonymous with taking care of yourself. Because if you want to reach the half century in the same conditions as Gerard Butler, Hugh Jackman or Brad Pitt, you must complete the daily ritual with an overnight treatment. And now that you know what you have to do, you choose: Forties or forties?