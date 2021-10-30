Match summary Elche vs Real Madrid (1-2); Vinicius gives leadership

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.30.2021





The Real Madrid takes three points of Elche thanks to Vinicius Jr double, the scoreboard ended anguishly 2-1 and with this result, he displaced the Real society, although even in points with 24, but with seven goals difference.

The meringues got into trouble at the end, after a very even duel, where the defense knew how to help so that the home team did not hurt them before; Nevertheless, Casemiro in the last minutes gave them a gift and almost everything ends in a draw.

“It is the work that I have been doing since my arrival at Madrid,” Vinicius said at the end, after taking the lead in the Spanish league.

The first of his goals was at 22 ‘, precisely Casemiro had made a great play, he sent Mariano, who hit Vinicius with a heel and a crossed left-foot made it 1-0.

Elche attacked, but in minute 64 the problems began when Raul guti received the second yellow

Later, at 73 ‘a good combination Kroos-Modric-Vinicius they commanded the second goal, defining crossed.

Ha, what a Vinicius Junior moment. The definition is a delicacy, 7 goals and 2 assists in 12 games. Vinyl cure. For the Colombian team, it is tremendous news to know that he is not called up for the tie, he is intractable. ???? pic.twitter.com/8ktZPU7UOk – Juanes vallejo ???? (@JuanesVallejo_) October 30, 2021

The game seemed defined, but at 87 ‘Casemiro lost the ball at the start, Benedetto enabled Pere Milla, Kroos threw himself on the grass and could not reach, so the Elche player was left alone to define the 2-1, but it was not enough.