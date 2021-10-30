Mars seen up close: the Perseverance rover sends a new batch of photos after weeks offline

The radio connection to Earth was paralyzed while the red planet was on the opposite side of the Sun, something that happens once every two years.

The Perseverance Martian rover has sent NASA a batch of new images after being offline for more than two weeks due to a solar conjunction that began in late September. The radio connection between Earth and Mars was paralyzed while the red planet was on the opposite side of the Sun, something that happens once every two years.

According reported On October 25, the rover’s profile on Twitter, the link was restored that day and Perseverance again transmitted dozens of photographs: both panoramic views of the Jezero crater (the region he is exploring), as well as the Sun itself and various selfies .

Before the disconnection, the vehicle had managed to take a sample of Martian rock at the beginning of September and took advantage of that period of time to continue its chemical analysis. While parked between two rocky outcrops, continued to run on autopilot and watching with their cameras how the wind moved the dust around the stones.

The result of this observation is a photograph of an isolated stone between dunes, which a vote of the users of the NASA website chose as the ‘image of the week’. In the foreground you can see the tire tracks left by the vehicle itself.

Several photos taken on October 23 by a camera installed atop the rover’s mast show the layered fragmentation of a rock, the almost straight facets of which are seen very closely.

The SkyCam device, a camera located on the Perseverance’s upper deck and facing the sky, took some images of the Sun as seen from the red planet, both filtered and unfiltered. At the same time, the mast navigation cameras continued to record the Martian landscapes, one of which is notable for a concave horizon and a prominent hill at its center.

