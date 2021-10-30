Mario Canessa Oneto: The night that Pelé had the referee expelled | Columnists | sports

Few days ago, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as PeléHe turned 81 and celebrated them with the good spirit that he showed throughout his life, although prostrated by health problems that have limited him in his daily routine. He has not stopped showing his spontaneous smile in photographs.

Pelé is seen around the world as a legend, one of the few characters considered as such in life. He himself has been in charge of announcing that he is not afraid of death, but that he prefers to be recognized while he lives, because he was born in a time when the idol is only good after he dies.

In that wake of unrivaled successes, O Rei keep in the drawer of memories chapters that few know, like he was a movie actor in ten movies and in a television installment. One of the most remembered feature films is, without a doubt, Escape to victory, filmed in 1981, directed by John Huston and in which the Brazilian shared the performance with none other than Sylvester Stallone and the famous Michael Caine.

Among other of Pelé’s qualities is also having been a singer-songwriter with guitar in hand. They consist of some albums in duet with a renowned Brazilian popular music singer, Elis Regina.

Much was speculated that the relationship with Argentine Diego Maradona was strained. Own King he took it upon himself to admit that the times they saw each other they joked about who had been better. Much remembered is the interview on Italian television Rai Tre. Pele, on the repeated question, answered: “Although Diego keeps repeating that there are many who say that he is better than me, I have to tell him that maybe he can be better, but I scored goals with the right, the left-handed, of head; I could never do it with my hand ”. Then he laughed out loud, fine humor that was highly celebrated. When the Brazilian learned of Maradona’s death, with a few tears in his eyes, he said: “Someday we will kick a ball in the sky together, Diego.”

The new generations place Pelé as a commercial letterhead and it is not like that. At the time he grew up as a footballer, the enormous exploitation of the image was not a priority. It was all natural. Her fame and brilliance earned her on and off the court. In the playing field he was a warrior. He knew he was the target of the kickers. There he showed his temperament. Many of his guards on the field declared that the Brazilian was like a diamond, because of how hard and how brilliant.

Pele, off the court, achieved achievements that few know. He was able, by his mere presence, to achieve a truce in the fierce war in Nigeria and Biafra (1967-1970).

In Guayaquil

In our city, also the stay of the King was decisive in a political-union event. It happened in January 1959, when Guayaquil was experiencing moments of tension due to the surprising declaration of transporters announcing the stoppage of bus and collective service. The incidents in the streets were immediate. With serious injuries, those in charge of transportation came to request that the Transit Commission disappear. But the unexpected happened. The city knew of the presentation of the great Santos of Brazil, who brought the young Pelé among his ranks.

The match was announced for Sunday, January 10, against Emelec at Capwell Stadium, a date that coincided with the surprise transport stoppage. The organizers, supported by the Government, confirmed that the match was being played. Fans filled the stadium. 25,000 viewers were calculated. The strike took a back seat and weakened. The leaders, in the face of this slight from the citizens, gave in their aspirations and the measure was effectively terminated. On Monday the 11th, the city regained transportation service. The main news was that Guayaquil enjoyed the great Pele and that the transport strike had ended. After the game, O Rei He declared: “I hope you have enjoyed it and that it has been useful.” He said nothing more and withdrew.

Among the curiosities on the court is that he also acted as a goalkeeper four times in official matches. The most commented occasion was that of 1963, when with Santos, in a semifinal against Gremio, Pelé had scored three goals and, with just six minutes remaining, the Santista goalkeeper, Gilmar, was expelled. Pelé offered to save. In the minutes that remained he made two spectacular saves, which allowed Santos to win and advance to the definition.

Santos vs. referee

Something that shocked the world of football was what happened on July 17, 1968 in the friendly held in El Campín de Bogotá between the Colombian Olympic team and Santos de Pelé. The newspaper TimeOn July 18, 53 years ago, he published: “Santos won 4-2 against the Colombian team, but the score was the least of it”, “Boxing and not football in El Campín” and “The day ended at the police station” . According to the chronicle of the game, this was abrupt from the beginning. At nine minutes, the main referee Guillermo Flat Velásquez expelled Lima for a strong attack on a rival. In this action there were serious incidents with punching crosses between the referee and Brazilian players. The fight lasted almost 14 minutes.

When the actions were resumed, after the expulsion, the party continued violent. The minute 33 arrived and Pelé was committed a strong foul that the king he claimed angrily. The referee continued the duel, while the Brazilian continued insulting him viciously, according to the post-match statements of the Flat Velásquez, for which he was expelled.

Pelé quickly left the court. The Santos players surrounded the referee and the unexpected happened: all the fans chanted ‘Pelé, Pelé!’. The match organizer had to enter the field and asked the judge to review the expulsion. The referee upheld the decision, so the manager asked for the whistle and called the first assistant, Chilean Mario Canessa, and said: “You continue to lead the game; and you, Mr. Velásquez, stop by my office, I’ll pay you for your service tomorrow ”. Canessa also asked Pelé to return to the game to the applause of all those present.

Interestingly, it was the first time that a referee was expelled. The busy Bogota night ended with all the Santos players in a police station, where Velásquez and Pelé met. They greeted each other amiably and the referee told the Brazilian: “I have nothing against you, because you accepted the expulsion, but my dignity is above the fame of all of you.” Everything ended in a historical act, where there were mutual apologies. The fact transcended, because el Chato Velásquez, who finished that game with a broken cheekbone and a swollen eye, due to his boxing skills, faced blows with whoever was coming at him. It is known that all of the Brazilian team beat him; and he, many. The only santitas who did not attack the referee were the doctor … and Pelé.

Was already called O Rei. At one time he had to talk with Queen Elizabeth II and they recommended that the Brazilian speak little. He did the opposite, because he remembered something his mother repeated: “For God, we are all equal.” After the dialogue, Pelé said that the best thing was that the queen thought the same as her mother. (OR)