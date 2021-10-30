Los Angeles Rams catcher DeSean Jackson seeks trade, new opportunity

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams and DeSean Jackson have reached an apparent crossroads after just seven games of the veteran wide receiver’s stay in Los Angeles.

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that the team has agreed to allow Jackson to evaluate trade options and that Jackson will not play the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

“I think it comes down to the opportunities that I think he deserves and the situation and some of the circumstances that surround him,” McVay said.

The deadline for changes to the NFL is Tuesday.

In need of a deep threat receiver, the Rams signed Jackson to a one-year, $ 4.5 million deal that included a guaranteed $ 2.75 million offseason. Jackson’s decision to sign with the Rams reunited him with McVay, who was among Jackson’s coaches on the Washington Football Team, and also served as a homecoming for the Los Angeles native who expressed eagerness to win a Super Bowl in your natal city.

But the 14-year-old, three-time Pro Bowl selection has been used poorly on offense throughout the Rams’ 6-1 start, catching eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

After a Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts, McVay vowed to find a way to get the 34-year-old Jackson more involved after he played just three aces and no passes were thrown at him.

The following week in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson caught three passes for 120 yards and scored on his only touchdown catch of the season – a 75-yard drive from quarterback Matthew Stafford, sealed as McVay ran down the sideline to celebrate. with Jackson.

McVay said Jackson’s potential exit would not leave a hole on offense.

“I think he’s a great player who has a great track record and resume, and I think the circumstances surrounding that, that [nosotros] we want to be able to be open-minded, “McVay said.” This probably hasn’t been exactly what he envisioned, and I think he deserves a chance to see if there are better options out there for him. “

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the Rams with 56 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. He is followed by Robert Woods, who has 35 receptions for 423 yards and three touchdowns. Second-year professional Van Jefferson has caught 21 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams also have rookie catcher Tutu Atwell, a second-round pick from Louisville, and rookie catcher Ben Skowronek, a seventh-round pick from Notre Dame.

But earlier this week McVay offered an unusual criticism of a player when he said that he would “like to see [Atwell] have a heightened sense of urgency. ”Atwell hasn’t played offense, while Skowronek has been limited to 14 aces.

When asked if Jackson would be welcome to remain on the team if he finds no other option, McVay did not have an answer.

“I’ll have more information on that from here on,” he said.

“I’d say yes,” Woods said when asked if Jackson would welcome players to stay with the team after seeking a trade. “I feel like he can still help this team. I know he wants to contribute in other ways, but I think he can contribute and be a leader. … I think he still contributes, he is still a very valuable member for any team, for our team, if he wants to come back. It’s not my decision, but there is a place, right? “

Meanwhile, left tackle Andrew Whitworth will not play Sunday due to a knee injury, and starting defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is also sidelined with a chest injury.

Safety Jordan Fuller, cornerback Robert Rochell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are all questionable.

McVay said Fuller and Rochell’s status would be clearer after practice Friday, and that he hoped Ramsey would be able to play.