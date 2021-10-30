LoL: Faker’s little mistake that could change the history of League of Legends

The evolution of the styles of play and the improvement of the strategies has made League of Legends in a game of mistakes. A bad positioning, a key pressed at the wrong time or a lack of coordination is enough to change the outcome of a game and that is what the best teams in the world take advantage of to maintain their condition. A situation that was primed with T1 in the semifinals of the Worlds 2021 and it may have changed the history of the Riot Games title.

Faker’s failure in the Worlds that will change League of Legends

In a game where T1 was suffering from neutral targets, they decided to get a very tight Baron Nashor and undertake a return to base that is paralyzed by DWG KIA’s decision to hunt them down. A very delicate move in which Keria (Zilean) could have shone, using the ultimate on Faker (Azir) when he was about to be hit by a ShowMaker (Zoe) ability that was going to kill him.

The mistake comes when, protected by that guaranteed resurrection that Zilean offers, Faker decides to shoot the flash leaving his partner totally sold and falling himself seconds later unable to do anything. With one of the two flanks completely unprotected, all the DWG boys had to do was walk in a straight line and finish off their rivals to leave their pass to the semi-final of the League of Legends World Cup.

A small coordination error and an untimely flash from Faker could change the history of League of Legends

In a perfect scenario in which both Azir and Zilean survive, victory in the group fight was also not guaranteed. However, there is the possibility of taking over some of the DWG Kia players as there would be many Summoner and Ultimate Spells available. A) Yes, they would have avoided the domino effect so present in League of Legends, as DWG KIA took advantage of the positional advantage offered by pulling the top lane inhibitor to propose an old dragon that T1 had to fight in very unfavorable conditions and close the game.

With this victory brought about in part by Faker’s ruling, DWG KIA will have options to match SK Telecom’s all-time record, to date the only team capable of winning the world championship twice in a row.