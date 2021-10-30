LIVE: Juárez vs Puebla

The second game of the Botanero Friday, on the penultimate day of the Liga BBVA MX, It will be a Juarez vs Puebla who will have a large part of the final phase of the Apertura 2021 at stake, with two teams fighting for his place.

Follow the game live here.

What time do Juárez vs Puebla play?

The Juarez vs Puebla, from Benito Juárez, will start at 9:00 p.m., Central Mexico East time Friday, October 29. However, you can enjoy our transmission on the dot from 8:45 p.m.

Statistics of Juárez and Puebla

Before the Matchday 16, Juarez is located in position 16 of the Opening 2021. Those led by Ricardo Ferretti they have 16 units, the product of four victories, four draws and seven defeats. In those games he has made 14 annotations and has received 20. The advantage they have is to play at home, where they have beaten teams like Cruz Azul or Rayados and with three points, they would go up to ninth position.

Puebla has had a small reaction in the Opening 2021, which has led him to position 10 in the general table. They have won four games, in exchange for six draws and five losses. In those meetings he has scored 13 goals but they have converted 16 and a victory would take them to sixth place in the competition.

History between Juárez and Puebla

The little track record between Juarez and Puebla, it is very even. Two wins for the Braves, two wins for the Poblanos and a draw. The balance is in favor of those from the Strip, who have scored eight goals and the frontiersmen have only scored five. The result that would suit them least is a draw

