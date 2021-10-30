Leonardo loses papers and slits against Lionel Messi

Since 2019, Leonardo Nascimiento de Araújo has been the sports director of the French club

Lionel messi was replaced by Mauro Icardi in yesterday’s PSG game against Lille. The number 10 of the Argentine team dragged a muscular discomfort and DT Mauricio Pochettino withdrew it as a precaution. In his first two months at the Parisian club, Messi connected very well with the squad and found a certain football tune with Kylian Mbappé.

From left to right: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (PSG Manager), Lionel Messi and Leonardo

Nevertheless, his performance has been more decisive than showy. He still couldn’t show his best level. This can be caused by factors beyond his control, such as the fact that the team is still in formation. Also because many of the reinforcements are still getting to know each other. However, the trend is.

There is reason to think that the injury from the game this Friday did not fall so well in the bowels of the club. Is that, either because of this or because of the sum of trips with the Argentine team, the “Flea” has missed several of the commitments with his club. But he is not the only one: the same happens with Ángel Di María and Neymar Jr. Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, criticized Messi, although he later controlled his message.

Messi, disappointed by the production of his team against Lille

“Messi? it’s a little hard to explain. In these two months he has spent more time with his team than here. He played three games in the last international break. Travel, return, travel, return. And now he has muscle problems “, launched the leader.

And then he diluted: “With Neymar it’s the same, but today he played a great game. They have given everything and the same happens with Di María. They have been decisive in this victory ”.

PSG will play again on Wednesday for the Champions League against Leipzig in Germany, in an important match to get away from Manchester City, the club with which they dispute the leadership of Group A. For now, they lead PSG with seven points and a one-point advantage. Due to his physical condition and proximity to the knockout date, the question arises: Can Messi play?

