Leave vicente fernández intensive therapy

Jalisco.- Singer Vicente Fernández left the intensive care area and will now remain in a room at the Country 2000 hospital, in Jalisco.

“El Charro de Huentitán” remains stable and in rehabilitation after having suffered a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which resulted in an injury to the cervical vertebrae, according to information from Televisa.

Since last August 8, the singer was admitted to Hospital Country 2000 to undergo surgery, after having suffered a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which resulted in an injury to the cervical vertebrae.

At that time, the doctors who treat him warned that the recovery could be very slow and the advances small, so that a complicated rehabilitation awaited the interpreter of Divine Women.

His family headed by Doña Cuquita, wife of Vicente Fernández, and Vicente Fernández Jr., are watching his evolution to communicate it to his followers and thus avoid alarmist rumors, which even so have already occurred and have had to go out to deny, as they were about to disconnect it or that the charro had already died.

Taken from the universal.