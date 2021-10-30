Lando Norris and McLaren present special cap for the Mexican GP

McLaren presented a cap designed for the Mexican GP and to be worn by Norris and Ricciardo

The team Mclaren joined the celebration of Day of the Dead and took out an exclusive line of caps to commemorate the Mexican tradition, all this with a view to the Mexican GP, which will be held from November 5 to 7 at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

Through its social networks, the British team published the cap with which Lando norris and Daniel Ricciardor they will walk in Mexico City before the big race, which they also put on sale for all their fans.

McLaren’s Lando Norris special cap for the Mexican GP. @ McLarenF1

This cap has details of typical Mexican flowers such as the marigold flower, which is the insignia of the Day of the Dead, as it stands out for its orange color and its leafy shape. In addition, the clothing that the drivers and the team will wear bears the logo of Mclaren in front.

This cap has a cost of 33 pounds sterling, which is about 928 pesos at the current exchange rate and can be obtained through the official website of the British team.

Until now, Mclaren It has been the only team that has released an exclusive material for the Grand Prix of Mexico CityAlthough the rest of the teams still prepare surprises for their fans this week.

However, the sensation for the arrival of the Formula 1 the country is so great that some fans have already got creative, as some celebrated Czech Pérez with a piñata, such was the case of Rodrigo Alcaraz, who made a real-size piñata of the Mexican’s car in Red bull.

Therefore, while the teams continue to arrive in the Mexican capital and it will be this week when they finish assembling all the material in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack for the GP of Mexico, where Mclaren will return to the fight against Ferrari, organizations seeking the third place in the world championship of constructors.