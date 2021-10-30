La Jornada – Medical professionals share their passion for narrative in the book Health and literature

Six health professionals combined their knowledge with their narrative passion to create a therapeutic and literary project.

Health and Literature, published by the editorial Pharus, brings together texts by the emergency specialist Alejandra Galindo (Querétaro); surgeon Mario Peñaloza (state of Mexico); pediatrician Svetlana Tkachenko (Russia), who has lived in Cuernavaca, Morelos since 2001; Miguel Maldonado Ávila, urologist who works at the General Hospital of the Mexican capital; Isabel del Rocío Martínez (Veracruz), and the science teacher and graduate professor Guadalupe Chávez (Guerrero).

“This project began last February when I organized in Oaxaca a free virtual workshop in which involved people from the health sector (doctors, nurses, paramedics) participated, whose main interest was to venture into or learn more about some literary genres,” explained the compiler of this anthology, Jesús Rito García, in an interview with La Jornada.

“It amazed me that the participants already had a certain handling and support of literary tools, although from the outset they are great readers. After working (for two months) on the texts sent by the interested parties, this initiative sponsored by the Pharus publishing house was taking shape. “

Poetry, chronicle, essay and short story are the genres that are addressed in the 38 texts of the issue, in whose prologue written by Rito García it is warned: “Inclita reader or reader, I do not know how to lead you on the right path for you to scrutinize in this book . It seems insignificant to talk about literature in times of pandemic when there are more important things, such as health, and also to hide under the rug, shelter behind the armchairs, hide in the curtains, in the bathroom, get a KN-95 mask or whatever. be it not to end up in a hospital.

“I want to tell you that on this occasion these officiants of medicine used the pen like a scalpel and with precision, without hesitation (as they do in their daily work), to create stories through the different literary genres.

“Anton Chekhov, a famous doctor-writer, once said: ‘In addition to medicine, my legitimate wife, I also have a lover, literature.’ So our authors made a recipe for this week: 100 milligrams of literary chronicle in the morning, two stories after each meal, a poem before going to sleep or following the essay to the letter. “

The cover, designed by the plastic artist Didier López Carpio, evokes a European doctor who wears a mask against the black plague.

For Jesús Rito (Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, 1980) it was essential to link up with those people who, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, are on the front lines of the battle to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It was very clear to me that something had to be done. I scheduled the workshop at a time that was more accessible (Saturday night) and the call was so effective that I had 40 attendees from different entities of the Republic. Of that amount, only six dared to publish.

“At first, some mentioned that they did not want to address the issue of the coronavirus and the pandemic, because they were saturated with it. The point is that his works function as narrative therapy; Literature welcomed everyone involved who, from their perspective, enriches the reader around their personal or professional life through stories, novels, poetry, chronicles and essays.

“They can also tell unique experiences from their perspective: every day they fight death and disease. Likewise, they remain pending of a patient, who from one day to the next can recover, but, at the same time, die. It is unusual. “

Health and Literature (Pharus) will be presented with limited capacity this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Carnaby Street Coffee, in the capital of Oaxaca. The book costs 400 pesos and can be purchased on the website https://bit.ly/3iJXH3r.