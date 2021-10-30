La Jornada – INE endorses ballot for revocation of mandate

Mexico City. The National Electoral Institute (INE) approved the design and printing of the ballot, documentation and the rest of the materials for the revocation of the mandate, as well as the general guidelines for the control of the process.

The question that is established in the ballot for this exercise of direct participation, which would eventually take place in March 2022, is “Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the United Mexican States, be revoked the mandate due to loss of confidence or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term? “

Immediately afterwards, two boxes appear with the answers: “May his mandate be revoked due to loss of trust” or “May he continue in the Presidency of the Republic.”

In an extraordinary session, the General Council also approved the appointment of the electoral members of the Local and District Councils for the revocation of the mandate.

Regarding the control guidelines, they establish that the participation of the parties will consist solely of promoting citizen participation, which will be objective, impartial and for informational purposes.

In this context, Eurípides Flores, representative of Morena, accused the institute of blocking the participation of citizens, noting that “with tricks, tricks, formalistic hoaxes, it has been closing the door to ordinary citizens” who submitted a request to be a promoter of this mechanism, by “prejudging” the reasons why they seek to be part of it.

He pointed out that from the Executive Directorate of Prerogatives and Political Parties “they are previously qualifying the motivation of the citizens as if you could tell them why or why not participate in this ratification process.”

He cited a response letter from the INE, addressed to an applicant, in which he stated that in his text “it was identified that it does not correspond to what should be understood as revocation of the mandate, since you mention that the reasons and causes for the which he presents in his brief consist of providing support to the acting of the head of the Presidency of the Republic, in order for him to remain in office ”.

For this reason, he added that they have advised these citizens to present the means of challenge in the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court “and their right to popular participation in the historic process of ratification of the President be asserted.”

In turn, the electoral counselor José Roberto Ruiz affirmed that a technical work has been done to receive the documentation and the phrases, which Flores cited, “correspond to what the Constitution says, since that is how the December reform remained. of 2019. If you did not like this one, it is another topic ”.

Similarly, he highlighted that some people that Morena said to represent and advise, “presented duplicate documentation and a large part of the work that our staff has had to do is precisely to find those cases.” Also, he added, “for example, a single person arrived with several requests, as if they were proxies” and when asked where those individuals were and they did not know how to respond.