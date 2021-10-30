La Jornada – Increase calls to ban the use of real weapons on Hollywood sets

Los Angeles., Calls to ban the use of real firearms in the sets Hollywood increased yesterday, three days after actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer while shooting a movie in the United States.

Halyna Hutchins was shot to the torso Thursday when Baldwin fired a pistol used as props at the western Rust, according to a preliminary investigation report, accessed by Afp.

Yesterday, the petition on the change.org website to ban real firearms from filming and to improve working conditions for film crews had already gathered some 15,000 signatures.

“There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century,” says the petition launched by Bandar Albuliwi, screenwriter and director.

“It is urgent to address the alarming abuses (of labor law) and security violations taking place in the sets filming, such as unnecessary high-risk conditions and the use of real firearms, ”said Dave Cortese, Democrat-elect to the California Senate, in a statement Saturday.

“I intend to introduce a bill that prohibits live bullets on film in California to prevent this type of senseless violence,” he said.

The police series The Rookie, whose plot takes place in Los Angeles, decided the day after the fatal accident to ban all live ammunition in its set, measure that became effective immediately, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Unacceptable risk

The tragedy has led some people in Hollywood, along with some incredulous observers, to wonder: Why are real guns being used in sets, when computers can create the shots in post-production? Is the slightest risk unacceptable?

For Alexi Hawley it is. “Any risk is too much,” said the executive producer of The Rookie in a statement sent to staff on Friday, highlighting that what happened in New Mexico “has shaken us all.”

“There will no longer be actual weapons in the series,” he wrote in a note, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed by The Associated Press.

Instead, he said, the policy will be to use replica pistols, and the flashes will be added in post-production.

Craig Zobel, director of the popular drama series starring Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown, asked the entire industry to follow suit. “There is no reason to have weapons loaded with salvoes or anything else in sets. They should be prohibited. There are already computers. All the shots in that series are digital. Maybe you can tell the difference, but who cares? It is an unnecessary risk ”.

Witnesses reported that Alec Baldwin met with the cinematographer’s family, while yesterday more versions of troubling situations emerged during the filming of Rust.

A distraught Baldwin was photographed Saturday night outside a hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico, hugging and talking with Matt Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins’ husband, and their nine-year-old son.