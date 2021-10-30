La Jornada – Calls AMLO to do sports as preventive medicine

When calling to “move”, to walk, to do sports as preventive medicine, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico should have many stars on the level of Julio César Chávez, Hugo Sánchez or Fernando Valenzuela.

The president, a baseball fan, is confident that the team he is betting on will do well this season.

“Just wish the Dodgers do well; yesterday they were not well treated, Julio (Urías, pitcher) was mistreated. But as the classic phrase says ‘this is not over until it is over’ “.

My forecast for the World Series is still Astros and Dogers, he said at the opening of Thursday’s press conference at the National Palace.

Although the Dodgers are losing three games to one, Atlanta has one game to go, and the Astros one game, “but we have to wait,” he said.

A collation of this episode, the president stressed the importance of also having time for sports, for baseball, boxing, for sports. “We want to have many Julio César Chávez, a great boxer; Hugo Sánchez in football; and of course Fernando Valenzuela; great athletes like Ana Guevara ”, he said.

Sport should be practiced every day, walking, moving, not for a professional level but for health, it is preventive medicine. We have to exercise, he stressed.