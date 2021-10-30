Know the types of yeast that exist and all the uses that are given to it in the kitchen

The yeast is an indispensable element in the kitchen room especially when it comes to bakery and cake shop since it allows us to create different types of mass whose final result is spongy and airyHowever, there is not only one way to achieve this, because within the world of yeast there are several types of these and each one uses differently, that is why it is important to know them all and learn to use them.

Dry yeast

The dry yeast are microorganisms that will process the sugars from your mass to turn them into air, this is presented in the form of granules or mini pellets, you need activate so that it begins its function within the mass, and to do so, you just have to add it directly in the ingredients to hydrate with the humidity of the same and it can give you better results if you pre-activate it; the temperatures very elevated before ferment dough can kill yeast.

Fresh yeast

The fresh yeast can be presented in the form of pasta or compressed, this must be stored in refrigeration to keep it in good condition, it must be dissolved in Water before adding it to the mass where you will meet the same objective of the dry yeast, convert the sugars on air, they do this over time and this can be accelerated by subjecting them to warm temperatures, but not too hot.

Chemical yeast

The chemical yeast differs a lot from the dry yeast and cool, it is a combination of chemicals, generally sodium bicarbonate with some acidifier, what do you think air within the preparations by means of reactions chemical with the hot, that is, a fermentation as such, the baking powder it is one of these chemical yeasts.

Natural yeasts tend to use more in the field of bakery. Photo: Pixabay

Uses in the kitchen

Yeasts as the dry and the cool they are used for ferment the mass, to put air to preparation and return the final product spongy, they need sugars to carry out its function and you can replace one with the other, you just have to follow the proportion 3 to 1, i.e. 3 parts of fresh yeast equals one part of dry yeast, it is used in bakery mainly. Refering to chemical yeast will only create air in your dough if it is subjected to high temperatures, used to cupcakes and in cake shop.