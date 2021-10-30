Kim Kardashian West sweeps Instagram with these last 5 photos. Check them out here!

Kim kardashian west (@kimkardashian) published in the last hours a series of publications on the networks that are giving us a lot to talk about. The 5 posts of stories and photographs, achieved more than 8,233,640 of interactions between his fans.

The most relevant posts:

Introducing FENDI x SKIMS – a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS

Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I love you guys so much !!! 🖤

All the feels ♠ ️🖤

💞 Pinkalicious Balenciaga 💞

♎️

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Born on October 21, 1980, he began to carve a niche for himself in the world of fame in the early 2000s, when monopolized covers and photocalls as a friend of the also well-known socialite Paris Hilton. Kardashian appeared multiple times on reality TV The Simple Life (2003-2007), which starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

His prominence increased from 2007, the year in which he and his family premiered a reality show on E! called Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Since then has launched multiple fragrances and accessories among which its brands KKW Beauty or Skims stand out. In 2016 Made the cover of Forbes magazine as one of the world’s most coveted businesswomen. Currently, following an agreement with the Coty company; its KKW BEAUTY cosmetics brand is valued at $ 1 billion.