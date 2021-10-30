Kim Kardashian triples Khloé’s likes on Instagram by posting the same photos

The oldest of the most famous sisters in the world, Kourtney Kardashian, surprised all her followers by posting some photos with her new friend Megan Fox. The socialite and the famous Transformers actress have strengthened their friendship due to the love relationship with their respective boyfriends: the drummer of the band blink -182 Travis Barker and the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Millions of Followers have reacted to his photos on Instagram

The photos were posted on the Instagram accounts of Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and the lingerie company Skims, but without a doubt the account that got the most likes was Kim Kardashian, reaching almost 10 million reactions from his followers, thus proving that he has not ceased to be the queen of this social network.

Getting affective comments from the account Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens or Norvina among many other personalities who, without a doubt, were fascinated with the proposal of these new “best friends”.

Temptations and forbidden fruits

The concept of the photos was based on the complicity of friends, with suggestive photos and leaving very little for the imagination since both bite an apple and eat juicy cherries from their hands, with their legs intertwined, thus becoming one of the Most sensual photos of the last few months since the beauty and attractiveness that overflow in each of his publications is undeniable.

Controversy for theft of ideas and photographic concept

Although the publicity has been a resounding success, it has not been saved from criticism, since Kim Kardashian’s company was accused of having stolen the idea of ​​the photography concept from a campaign of the 35-year-old model, Draya Michele. That gave way to new accusations of theft of ideas against Kim Kardashian, an accusation that although it has tried to overshadow the success of the campaign, it has remained victorious.