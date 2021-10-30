Keanu Reeves’ gesture that shows again that he is a Hollywood star with his feet on the ground

Everyone knows by now, and never better said, that Keanu Reeves is a Hollywood star out of the ordinary. The Internet abounds with anecdotes about the well-known actor that show that, unlike many other colleagues in the profession, success has not gone to his head. Quite the opposite. From traveling by subway like any citizen on foot to eating a cupcake in the middle of the street and alone to celebrate his birthday. Now, the protagonist of Matrix goes viral again for a gesture of solidarity with the production team of ‘John Wick 4’, the latest installment of the well-known action franchise in which he stars. And ‘spoiler’, in the video of the interpreter, recorded without realizing it, it is shown once again that he is, above all, a good person.

And it is not common to see the star of a cinematographic blockbuster go loaded like a mule with the equipment of the filming team as if it were an intern. Keanu Reeves carries a backpack on his back and in both hands a suitcase and a bag that, as seen in the video, seem very heavy.

While starting the climb up some stairs in one of the locations of the film, which is being shot these days in France, a member of the production team realizes that the protagonist of the film, 57, is carrying the gear and offers to give him a hand. The actor, kindly but firmly, refuses help and continues his slow ascent with heavy suitcases as if it were the most natural thing in the world. And then, his millions of fans go wild again making this video a new worldwide phenomenon.

These are very busy days for Keanu Reeves for the fourth installment of Jon Wick to hit theaters on May 27, 2022. Earlier, at the end of this year, the long-awaited new installment of ‘The Matrix’, the science fiction film, will be released. that elevated him in the 90’s. Likewise,

Precisely, the American actor gave a party in November of last year in which more than 300 people participated in the German studies of Babelsberg, in the town of Potsdam bordering Berlin, the end of the filming of Matrix 4, the last film of the science fiction saga created by the Wachowski sisters.