Katy Perry celebrates romantic birthday in Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.- The international singer, Katy Perry, he decided to celebrate his 37th birthday on Cabo San Lucas.

Accompanied by her husband, the famous Hollywood actor, Orlando blomm, the popular interpreter pop, celebrated in romantic plan his birthday.

Upon arrival at Los Cabos, the couple in love stayed in a luxurious resort on the tourist area of the South Californian destiny.

They both enjoyed the services and installations of the complex. They relaxed in the hotel pool, where they rested lying on lounge chairs. In addition, they took advantage of the time to tan their bodies.

In the evening, they planned a unforgettable evening in a restaurant, to reaffirm their bond of love.

During dinner, they shared a long talk while enjoying a Red wine bottle and they tried dishes a la carte accompanied by tasty desserts.

The special moment, was published on the account of Instagram from Orlando blomm. In the photograph, you can see Katy wear a headband for her birthday, as she anxiously waits to blow out the your cake.

Next to her is her husband, who looks at her with admiring eyes, giving it a emotional meaning to the picture.

“We live, we love, and it’s fun. I will celebrate you today, and every day. I love you“, wrote Orlando blomm in the image you have more than a million reactions on the social network.

THE LOVE STORY

Katy Perry and Orlando blomm, they met in January 2016. Both artists were invited to the party after the ceremony of the Golden Globes. A short time later, they were captured by paparazzi kissing in a hawaii beach. Fact that confirmed their relationship.

Orlando blomm, proposed to Katy Perry the Valentine’s Day from 2019. a year later, in August 2020, they became parents of Daisy dove bloom.