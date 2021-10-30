Jupiter, this is what its atmosphere looks like in 3D, according to NASA

Jupiter’s banded appearance is created by the “weather layer” that forms the clouds. This composite image shows views of Jupiter in infrared and visible light. | Photo: Gemini International Observatory / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / NASA / ESA, MH Wong and I. de Pater (UC Berkeley) et al.

New findings made by NASA’s Juno probe orbiting the planet Jupiter, they toasted a 3D image of Jupiter’s atmosphere which offers a more complete picture of how the planet’s distinctive and colorful atmospheric features offer clues to invisible processes beneath its clouds.

The results highlight the inner workings of the cloud belts and areas that surround Jupiter, as well as its polar cyclones and even the Great Red Spot.

“These new observations of Juno open a treasure chest of new information about the enigmatic observable features of Jupiter”. Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Division of Planetary Sciences at agency headquarters in Washington

The investigation

The new findings were able to complement the previous information obtained by Juno that entered the orbit of Jupiter in 2016.

During each of Juno’s 37 flights over the planet to date, a specialized set of instruments has peered beneath its turbulent cloud cover. Thanks to Juno microwave radiometer (MWR) Mission scientists can look beneath Jupiter’s clouds and probe the structure of its many vortex storms.

The most famous of these storms is the iconic anticyclone known as the Great Red Spot. Wider than Earth, this crimson vortex has intrigued scientists since its discovery nearly two centuries ago.

Now the new results show that cyclones are warmer at the top, with lower atmospheric densities, while they are cooler at the bottom, with higher densities. Anticyclones, which rotate in the opposite direction, are cooler at the top but warmer at the bottom.

The findings also indicate that these storms are much higher than expected, some extending up to 100 kilometers below cloud tops and others, including the Great Red Spot, extending more than 350 kilometers.

This surprising discovery shows that vortices cover regions beyond those where water condenses and clouds form, below the depth where sunlight warms the atmosphere.

The height and size of the Great Red Spot means that the concentration of atmospheric mass within the storm could be detectable by instruments that study the gravitational field of Jupiter. Two close flybys of Juno over the most famous place in Jupiter provided the opportunity to search for the storm’s gravity signature and complement the MWR results in its depth.

This illustration combines an image of Jupiter from the JunoCam instrument aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft with a composite image of Earth to represent the size and depth of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. | Photo:

JunoCam / NASA.

With Juno traveling low over the cloud platform of Jupiter At about 209,000 km / hr, scientists were able to measure velocity changes as small as 0.01 millimeters per second using a tracking antenna from NASA’s Deep Space Network, from a distance of more than 650 million kilometers.

This allowed the team to limit the depth of the Great Red Spot to about 500 kilometers below the cloud tops.

“The precision required to obtain the gravity of the Great Red Spot during the July 2019 flyby is astonishing,” said Marzia Parisi, a Juno scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “Being able to complement the MWR findings at depth gives us great confidence that future gravity experiments on Jupiter will produce equally intriguing results.” added.

For his part, Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, said, “Previously, Juno surprised us with hints that the phenomena in Jupiter’s atmosphere were deeper than expected. Now, we are starting to put all these individual pieces together and getting our first real understanding of how Jupiter’s beautiful and violent atmosphere works, in 3D. “

All the atmospheric discoveries about Jupiter of Juno, were published by the researchers in several articles in specialized journals Science and Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. As in two recent issues of Geophysical Research Letters.

Previous research on Jupiter, a piece in the puzzle

In addition to cyclones and anticyclones, Jupiter is known for its distinctive belts and zones: bands of white and reddish clouds that envelop the planet.The bands are separated by strong east-west winds moving in opposite directions.

Juno previously discovered that these winds, or jet streams, reach depths of approximately 3,200 kilometers. Researchers are still trying to solve the mystery of how jet streams form.

Data collected by Juno’s MWR over multiple flights revealed a possible clue: that ammonia gas in the atmosphere travels up and down in remarkable alignment with the observed jet streams.

“By following ammonia, we find circulating cells in the northern and southern hemispheres that are similar in nature to ‘Ferrel cells,’ which control much of our climate here on Earth,” he said. Keren Duer, graduate student at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, who added that “while the Earth has one Ferrel cell per hemisphere, Jupiter it has eight, each one at least 30 times bigger ”.

Juno’s MWR data also showed that the belts and zones transition about 65 kilometers below the water clouds of Jupiter.

At shallow depth, the belts of Jupiter they are brighter in microwave light than neighboring areas. But at deeper levels, below water clouds, the opposite occurs, revealing a similarity to our oceans.

“We call this level the ‘Jovicline’ in analogy with a transition layer seen in the Earth’s oceans, known as a thermocline, where seawater abruptly goes from being relatively warm to relatively cold ”, said Leigh Fletcher, a Juno participating scientist from the University of Leicester in the UK.

Juno also previously discovered polygonal arrangements of giant cyclonic storms at both poles of Jupiter: eight arranged in an octagonal pattern in the north and five arranged in a pentagonal pattern in the south.

Now, five years later, mission scientists using observations from the spacecraft’s Jovian Infrared Aurora Mapper (JIRAM) have determined that these atmospheric phenomena are extremely resilient and remain in the same location.

“The cyclones of Jupiter they affect the movement of others, causing them to oscillate around a balanced position. The behavior of these slow oscillations suggests that they have deep roots ”, said Alessandro Mura, Juno’s co-investigator at the National Institute for Astrophysics in Rome.

The JIRAM data also indicates that, like the hurricanes on EarthThese cyclones want to move towards the poles, but the cyclones located in the center of each pole push them back. This equilibrium explains where the cyclones reside and the different numbers at each pole.