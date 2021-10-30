Julia Roberts in 9 Cult Movies That Never Disappoint

His is one of the most beautiful smiles in Hollywood. Julia Roberts is without a doubt the most popular actress in the world, who became a star thanks to the romantic comedies and movies that shaped his career. Back to the best roles of the famous actress.

Pretty woman

The movie: Pretty woman (1990) directed by Garry Marshall.

The role: Vivian Ward, a charming prostitute, lives an exciting story with a businessman played by Richard Gere who soon falls under the spell of his spontaneity.

Notting hill

© Photo: Collection Christophel © Polygram Filmed Entertainment / Working Title Films

The movie: Notting hill (1998) directed by Roger Michell.

The role: Anna Scott, a famous Hollywood actress who, while walking incognito in Notting Hill, meets the London bookseller William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant, unaware that a series of adventures awaits them.

Erin brockovich

© Photo: Courtesy Universal Pictures / Columbia Pi / Collection ChristopheL

The movie: Erin brockovich (2000) directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The role: Erin Brockovich, a mother forced to work in a law firm to pay off her debts, discovers a strange case of poisoning in which she becomes involved in body and soul.

Hook

The movie: Hook or Captain Hook’s Revenge (1991) directed by Steven Spielberg.

The role: Tinkerbell, Peter Pan’s famous companion, returns to help her now-grown friend settle scores with the terrible Captain Hook.

Runaway Bride

The movie: Runaway Bride (1999) directed by Garry Marshall.

The role: Maggie Carpenter, a young woman famous for her annoying habit of escaping before marriage, meets a journalist played by Richard Gere who sees her as a subject for a sharp article.

My best friend’s Wedding

My best friend’s Wedding © Courtesy.

The movie: My best friend’s Wedding (1997) directed by PJ Hogan.

The role: Julianne Potter tries to avoid the marriage of her best friend, Michael O’Neal, although she finds the future bride, played by Cameron Diaz, adorable.

Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve

© Collection Christophel © Village Roadshow Pictures / NPV Entertainment

The movies: Ocean’s eleven (2001) and Ocean’s Twelve (2004) directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The role: Tess Ocean, the ex-wife of thief Danny Ocean, also known as George Clooney, is involved in the robbery of three casinos belonging to her future husband. A life of adrenaline that finally doesn’t scare her so much.

Mona Lisa’s smile

The movie: The Mona Lisa Smile (2002) directed by Mike Newell.

The role: Katherine Watson, an Art History teacher at a prestigious California girls’ school in 1953, decides to instill a fighting spirit in her students so they can finally live the life they dream of.

Everybody says I love you

Everybody says I love you © Photo: AFP

The movie: Everybody says I love you (1996) directed by Woody Allen.

The role: Von Sidell, a beautiful young woman, meets Joe Berlin in Venice, played by Woody Allen, who falls madly in love with her and tries to seduce her by all means. All against a backdrop of song and dance.

Article originally published by Vogue France.