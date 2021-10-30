Julia Roberts in 9 Cult Movies That Never Disappoint
His is one of the most beautiful smiles in Hollywood. Julia Roberts is without a doubt the most popular actress in the world, who became a star thanks to the romantic comedies and movies that shaped his career. Back to the best roles of the famous actress.
Pretty woman
The movie: Pretty woman (1990) directed by Garry Marshall.
The role: Vivian Ward, a charming prostitute, lives an exciting story with a businessman played by Richard Gere who soon falls under the spell of his spontaneity.
Notting hill
The movie: Notting hill (1998) directed by Roger Michell.
The role: Anna Scott, a famous Hollywood actress who, while walking incognito in Notting Hill, meets the London bookseller William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant, unaware that a series of adventures awaits them.
Erin brockovich
The movie: Erin brockovich (2000) directed by Steven Soderbergh.
The role: Erin Brockovich, a mother forced to work in a law firm to pay off her debts, discovers a strange case of poisoning in which she becomes involved in body and soul.
Hook
The movie: Hook or Captain Hook’s Revenge (1991) directed by Steven Spielberg.
The role: Tinkerbell, Peter Pan’s famous companion, returns to help her now-grown friend settle scores with the terrible Captain Hook.
Runaway Bride
The movie: Runaway Bride (1999) directed by Garry Marshall.
The role: Maggie Carpenter, a young woman famous for her annoying habit of escaping before marriage, meets a journalist played by Richard Gere who sees her as a subject for a sharp article.
My best friend’s Wedding
The movie: My best friend’s Wedding (1997) directed by PJ Hogan.
The role: Julianne Potter tries to avoid the marriage of her best friend, Michael O’Neal, although she finds the future bride, played by Cameron Diaz, adorable.
Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve
The movies: Ocean’s eleven (2001) and Ocean’s Twelve (2004) directed by Steven Soderbergh.
The role: Tess Ocean, the ex-wife of thief Danny Ocean, also known as George Clooney, is involved in the robbery of three casinos belonging to her future husband. A life of adrenaline that finally doesn’t scare her so much.
Mona Lisa’s smile
The movie: The Mona Lisa Smile (2002) directed by Mike Newell.
The role: Katherine Watson, an Art History teacher at a prestigious California girls’ school in 1953, decides to instill a fighting spirit in her students so they can finally live the life they dream of.
Everybody says I love you
Everybody says I love you
The movie: Everybody says I love you (1996) directed by Woody Allen.
The role: Von Sidell, a beautiful young woman, meets Joe Berlin in Venice, played by Woody Allen, who falls madly in love with her and tries to seduce her by all means. All against a backdrop of song and dance.
